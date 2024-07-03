British Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Formula One heads to Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix, the final leg of a thrilling triple header. Last time out in Austria, it came to blows at the front of the field as we got flashbacks to 2021 with Max Verstappen's over-the-limit defending resulting in dramatic contact between him and Lando Norris.

Expect this feud between friends to carry over into this weekend where they will both be in contention for the win again, a throwback to Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg.

Alpine to be strong

Silverstone is another track which exposes weaknesses and tests all aspects of an F1 car, so don't expect the form line from Austria to continue. One team I expect to return to their pre-Austria form is ALPINE.

The French team have been making steady progress since their dire start to the season and in Spain they confirmed they are the fifth-best car at the moment, even ahead of the tumbling Aston Martin.

PIERRE GASLY is the pick of the drivers to score points, having finished in the top 10 in the last four grands prix and ahead of his teammate in each race since Esteban Ocon rammed into him in Monaco. Instead of backing Ocon for points too, the value lies in backing Alpine double points finish at 7/1 and higher.

Last time out, they were trumped by Haas, who have a car that has always loved the high traction out of slow corners nature of the Austrian circuit. I expect this to be a one-off for Haas and Alpine will prove to be at the head of midfield once again.

Despite not scoring points in the previous five races, Haas now lead Alpine by 10 points in the championship. Alpine have much higher aspirations than to just beat minnows such as Haas, and with Aston Martin struggling at present, point scoring at the head of the midfield is easy enough. I expect Alpine to close this gap and overtake Haas by the end of the season, which makes for a strong bet at 2/1.