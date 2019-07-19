Sporting Life
Swiss Super League
Swiss Super League
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday November 30
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
0 - 1
Zürich
FT
Sion
2 - 1
Thun
Sunday November 24
FT
Sion
3 - 4
Young Boys
FT
St. Gallen
4 - 1
Neuchâtel Xamax
FT
Thun
0 - 3
Lugano
Saturday November 23
FT
Servette
2 - 0
Basel
FT
Zürich
3 - 0
Luzern
Sunday November 10
FT
Lugano
0 - 3
Basel
FT
Young Boys
4 - 3
St. Gallen
FT
Zürich
4 - 2
Sion
Saturday November 9
FT
Luzern
1 - 2
Servette
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
2 - 3
Thun
Sunday November 3
FT
Basel
1 - 1
Neuchâtel Xamax
FT
Luzern
1 - 2
Lugano
FT
Servette
3 - 0
Young Boys
Saturday November 2
FT
St. Gallen
3 - 0
Sion
FT
Thun
0 - 1
Zürich
