Sporting Life Home
Sky Bet League Two
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday December 29
FT
Bradford City
2 - 0
Mansfield Town
FT
Cambridge United
1 - 0
Morecambe
FT
Colchester United
2 - 2
Exeter City
FT
Crewe Alexandra
3 - 1
Scunthorpe United
FT
Forest Green Rovers
1 - 0
Macclesfield Town
FT
Grimsby Town
1 - 1
Crawley Town
FT
Newport County
1 - 1
Leyton Orient
FT
Northampton Town
1 - 1
Cheltenham Town
FT
Oldham Athletic
1 - 4
Salford City
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 1
Stevenage
FT
Port Vale
2 - 0
Swindon Town
FT
Walsall
1 - 2
Carlisle United
Thursday December 26
FT
Leyton Orient
1 - 3
Colchester United
FT
Carlisle United
0 - 0
Bradford City
FT
Cheltenham Town
0 - 1
Plymouth Argyle
FT
Crawley Town
4 - 0
Northampton Town
FT
Exeter City
1 - 0
Newport County
FT
Macclesfield Town
1 - 1
Grimsby Town
FT
Mansfield Town
2 - 2
Port Vale
FT
Morecambe
1 - 2
Oldham Athletic
FT
Salford City
3 - 1
Crewe Alexandra
FT
Scunthorpe United
0 - 2
Walsall
FT
Stevenage
0 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Swindon Town
4 - 0
Cambridge United
Saturday December 21
FT
Grimsby Town
0 - 1
Scunthorpe United
FT
Bradford City
1 - 1
Salford City
FT
Cambridge United
2 - 3
Leyton Orient
FT
Colchester United
3 - 0
Carlisle United
FT
Exeter City
3 - 3
Walsall
FT
Forest Green Rovers
2 - 2
Swindon Town
FT
Mansfield Town
1 - 1
Northampton Town
FT
Morecambe
2 - 1
Newport County
FT
Oldham Athletic
2 - 1
Crawley Town
FT
Port Vale
1 - 1
Cheltenham Town
FT
Stevenage
1 - 5
Crewe Alexandra
Saturday December 14
FT
Carlisle United
0 - 0
Grimsby Town
FT
Cheltenham Town
1 - 1
Cambridge United
FT
Crawley Town
0 - 0
Port Vale
FT
Crewe Alexandra
1 - 1
Mansfield Town
FT
Leyton Orient
0 - 0
Bradford City
FT
Newport County
1 - 1
Stevenage
FT
Northampton Town
1 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Plymouth Argyle
3 - 0
Morecambe
FT
Salford City
0 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Scunthorpe United
2 - 2
Colchester United
FT
Swindon Town
2 - 0
Oldham Athletic
FT
Walsall
1 - 1
Macclesfield Town
Saturday December 7
FT
Bradford City
1 - 0
Newport County
FT
Cambridge United
1 - 0
Plymouth Argyle
FT
Colchester United
1 - 0
Salford City
FT
Exeter City
3 - 2
Northampton Town
FT
Forest Green Rovers
0 - 2
Scunthorpe United
FT
Grimsby Town
0 - 3
Swindon Town
FT
Mansfield Town
0 - 3
Cheltenham Town
FT
Morecambe
1 - 1
Carlisle United
FT
Oldham Athletic
1 - 1
Leyton Orient
FT
Port Vale
0 - 1
Walsall
FT
Stevenage
0 - 0
Crawley Town
