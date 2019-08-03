Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Sky Bet League One
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday November 26
FT
Ipswich Town
0 - 0
Wycombe Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Portsmouth
3 - 2
Rotherham United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sunderland
1 - 2
Burton Albion
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 23
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 0
Gillingham
Remove from My Scores
FT
Accrington Stanley
7 - 1
Bolton Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Fleetwood Town
2 - 1
Tranmere Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ipswich Town
2 - 2
Blackpool
Remove from My Scores
FT
MK Dons
2 - 3
Rotherham United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Peterborough United
1 - 0
Burton Albion
Remove from My Scores
FT
Rochdale
0 - 3
Portsmouth
Remove from My Scores
FT
Shrewsbury Town
3 - 4
Bristol Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Southend United
0 - 4
Oxford United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sunderland
1 - 1
Coventry City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 0
Doncaster Rovers
Remove from My Scores
Sunday November 17
FT
Tranmere Rovers
0 - 2
Wycombe Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 16
FT
Blackpool
2 - 0
AFC Wimbledon
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bolton Wanderers
1 - 0
MK Dons
Remove from My Scores
FT
Coventry City
2 - 1
Rochdale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Gillingham
1 - 0
Lincoln City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Rotherham United
1 - 0
Accrington Stanley
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 5
FT
Portsmouth
4 - 1
Southend United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Rochdale
0 - 1
Ipswich Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Shrewsbury Town
1 - 0
Peterborough United
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 2
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 1
Lincoln City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Blackpool
4 - 3
Peterborough United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bolton Wanderers
2 - 1
Fleetwood Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Coventry City
0 - 0
Accrington Stanley
Remove from My Scores
FT
Doncaster Rovers
2 - 2
Burton Albion
Remove from My Scores
FT
Gillingham
0 - 3
Rotherham United
Remove from My Scores
FT
MK Dons
1 - 3
Tranmere Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Portsmouth
1 - 1
Oxford United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Rochdale
1 - 2
Bristol Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sunderland
1 - 0
Southend United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
Remove from My Scores