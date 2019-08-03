Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday October 26
FT
Accrington Stanley
0 - 1
Gillingham
FT
Bristol Rovers
2 - 2
Portsmouth
FT
Burton Albion
0 - 0
Blackpool
FT
Fleetwood Town
1 - 0
MK Dons
FT
Oxford United
3 - 0
Rochdale
FT
Peterborough United
2 - 2
Coventry City
FT
Rotherham United
0 - 1
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Shrewsbury Town
1 - 0
Sunderland
FT
Southend United
1 - 3
Ipswich Town
Wednesday October 23
FT
Coventry City
2 - 1
Fleetwood Town
FT
Ipswich Town
0 - 2
Rotherham United
FT
Peterborough United
4 - 0
Accrington Stanley
Tuesday October 22
FT
Blackpool
1 - 1
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Bristol Rovers
0 - 2
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Burton Albion
1 - 0
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Portsmouth
1 - 0
Lincoln City
FT
Rochdale
2 - 0
MK Dons
FT
Shrewsbury Town
1 - 1
Gillingham
FT
Southend United
1 - 7
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Sunderland
5 - 0
Tranmere Rovers
Sunday October 20
FT
Accrington Stanley
2 - 0
Ipswich Town
Saturday October 19
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 0
Portsmouth
FT
Bolton Wanderers
1 - 3
Rochdale
FT
Doncaster Rovers
2 - 0
Bristol Rovers
FT
Fleetwood Town
4 - 1
Burton Albion
FT
Gillingham
1 - 2
Peterborough United
FT
MK Dons
0 - 0
Coventry City
FT
Rotherham United
1 - 2
Oxford United
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 0
Sunderland
Friday October 18
FT
Lincoln City
0 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Tranmere Rovers
1 - 1
Southend United
Sunday October 13
FT
Coventry City
0 - 1
Tranmere Rovers
Saturday October 12
FT
Blackpool
1 - 2
Rotherham United
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 0
MK Dons
FT
Oxford United
3 - 0
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Peterborough United
2 - 0
Lincoln City
FT
Portsmouth
0 - 0
Gillingham
FT
Rochdale
2 - 1
Accrington Stanley
FT
Southend United
1 - 4
AFC Wimbledon
Monday October 7
FT
Bolton Wanderers
0 - 0
Blackpool
Saturday October 5
FT
AFC Wimbledon
3 - 2
Rochdale
FT
Accrington Stanley
2 - 2
Oxford United
FT
Doncaster Rovers
1 - 2
Portsmouth
FT
Fleetwood Town
0 - 1
Ipswich Town
FT
Gillingham
3 - 1
Southend United
FT
Lincoln City
2 - 0
Sunderland
FT
MK Dons
0 - 3
Burton Albion
FT
Rotherham United
4 - 0
Coventry City
FT
Tranmere Rovers
0 - 1
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
3 - 3
Peterborough United
