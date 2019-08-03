Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
AFC Wimbledon
0 - 0
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Accrington Stanley
2 - 1
MK Dons
FT
Blackpool
1 - 1
Portsmouth
FT
Burton Albion
2 - 0
Bristol Rovers
FT
Gillingham
5 - 0
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Ipswich Town
3 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Lincoln City
2 - 0
Fleetwood Town
FT
Oxford United
3 - 3
Coventry City
FT
Peterborough United
3 - 0
Sunderland
FT
Rotherham United
1 - 1
Tranmere Rovers
FT
Southend United
0 - 3
Rochdale
Saturday August 24
FT
Doncaster Rovers
2 - 1
Lincoln City
FT
Bolton Wanderers
0 - 5
Ipswich Town
FT
Bristol Rovers
3 - 1
Oxford United
FT
Coventry City
1 - 0
Gillingham
FT
Fleetwood Town
2 - 0
Accrington Stanley
FT
MK Dons
0 - 4
Peterborough United
FT
Rochdale
0 - 0
Blackpool
FT
Shrewsbury Town
0 - 0
Burton Albion
FT
Sunderland
3 - 1
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
4 - 3
Southend United
Tuesday August 20
FT
Accrington Stanley
2 - 3
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Bristol Rovers
2 - 0
Tranmere Rovers
FT
Fleetwood Town
1 - 1
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Gillingham
2 - 2
Blackpool
FT
Ipswich Town
2 - 1
AFC Wimbledon
FT
MK Dons
2 - 1
Lincoln City
FT
Oxford United
2 - 4
Burton Albion
FT
Portsmouth
3 - 3
Coventry City
FT
Rochdale
1 - 2
Sunderland
FT
Southend United
0 - 2
Peterborough United
Saturday August 17
FT
Sunderland
2 - 1
Portsmouth
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 1
Accrington Stanley
FT
Blackpool
2 - 1
Oxford United
FT
Burton Albion
0 - 1
Rotherham United
FT
Coventry City
2 - 0
Bristol Rovers
FT
Doncaster Rovers
3 - 2
Fleetwood Town
FT
Lincoln City
4 - 0
Southend United
FT
Peterborough United
2 - 2
Ipswich Town
FT
Shrewsbury Town
0 - 0
Rochdale
FT
Tranmere Rovers
5 - 0
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
3 - 2
MK Dons
Saturday August 10
FT
Bolton Wanderers
0 - 0
Coventry City
FT
Bristol Rovers
0 - 0
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Fleetwood Town
2 - 1
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Gillingham
1 - 2
Burton Albion
FT
Ipswich Town
1 - 1
Sunderland
FT
MK Dons
1 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Oxford United
1 - 0
Peterborough United
FT
Portsmouth
2 - 0
Tranmere Rovers
FT
Rochdale
1 - 1
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Rotherham United
0 - 2
Lincoln City
FT
Southend United
1 - 3
Blackpool
Saturday August 3
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 2
Rotherham United
FT
Blackpool
2 - 0
Bristol Rovers
FT
Burton Albion
0 - 1
Ipswich Town
FT
Coventry City
1 - 0
Southend United
FT
Doncaster Rovers
1 - 1
Gillingham
FT
Lincoln City
2 - 0
Accrington Stanley
FT
Peterborough United
1 - 3
Fleetwood Town
FT
Shrewsbury Town
1 - 0
Portsmouth
FT
Sunderland
1 - 1
Oxford United
FT
Tranmere Rovers
2 - 3
Rochdale
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
2 - 0
Bolton Wanderers
