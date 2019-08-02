Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday December 28
FT
Ayr United
1 - 2
Queen of the South
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
1 - 3
Alloa Athletic
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
0 - 1
Arbroath
FT
Morton
1 - 2
Partick Thistle
Friday December 27
FT
Dundee United
1 - 1
Dundee
Saturday December 21
FT
Alloa Athletic
0 - 2
Morton
FT
Dundee United
4 - 0
Ayr United
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
2 - 0
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Partick Thistle
0 - 1
Dundee
FT
Queen of the South
2 - 0
Arbroath
Saturday December 14
FT
Arbroath
0 - 1
Dundee United
FT
Ayr United
2 - 1
Alloa Athletic
FT
Dundee
4 - 3
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Partick Thistle
3 - 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Tuesday December 10
FT
Ayr United
1 - 1
Arbroath
FT
Morton
1 - 2
Dundee United
Saturday December 7
FT
Arbroath
1 - 1
Dundee
FT
Dundee United
2 - 1
Alloa Athletic
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
3 - 1
Morton
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
2 - 0
Ayr United
FT
Queen of the South
1 - 2
Partick Thistle
Tuesday December 3
FT
Ayr United
0 - 1
Dunfermline Athletic
