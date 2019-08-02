Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday October 29
FT
Alloa Athletic
0 - 3
Dundee
FT
Dundee United
1 - 0
Partick Thistle
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
2 - 0
Arbroath
FT
Morton
2 - 3
Ayr United
FT
Queen of the South
0 - 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Saturday October 26
FT
Alloa Athletic
2 - 2
Queen of the South
FT
Dundee United
2 - 0
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Morton
2 - 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 3
Arbroath
Friday October 25
FT
Ayr United
1 - 2
Dundee
Saturday October 19
FT
Arbroath
1 - 0
Morton
FT
Dundee
1 - 3
Partick Thistle
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
3 - 2
Ayr United
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
2 - 2
Alloa Athletic
FT
Queen of the South
4 - 0
Dundee United
Saturday October 5
FT
Ayr United
0 - 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Dundee
2 - 0
Arbroath
FT
Morton
1 - 1
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Partick Thistle
0 - 1
Queen of the South
Friday October 4
FT
Alloa Athletic
1 - 0
Dundee United
