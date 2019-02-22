Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Saturday December 7
FT
Consadole Sapporo
1 - 2
Kawasaki Frontale
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
1 - 1
Shonan Bellmare
FT
Nagoya Grampus
0 - 1
Kashima Antlers
FT
Oita Trinita
0 - 2
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
1 - 0
Vegalta Sendai
FT
Shimizu S-Pulse
1 - 0
Sagan Tosu
FT
Urawa Red Diamonds
2 - 3
Gamba Osaka
FT
Vissel Kobe
4 - 1
Jubilo Iwata
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
3 - 0
FC Tokyo
