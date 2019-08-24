Sporting Life
Sporting Life Home
Greek Super League
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
Panetolikos
1 - 2
Xanthi
FT
Panathinaikos
1 - 3
OFI
FT
Volos NFC
1 - 0
Aris
Sunday August 25
FT
Atromitos Athens
1 - 1
Larissa
FT
Panionios
1 - 2
Volos NFC
FT
PAOK Salonika
2 - 1
Panetolikos
FT
AEK Athens
1 - 2
Xanthi
Saturday August 24
FT
Lamia
1 - 1
Panathinaikos
FT
Aris
1 - 1
OFI
FT
Olympiakos
1 - 0
Asteras Tripolis
