Sporting Life Home
English Isthmian League Premier
TEAMS
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday October 29
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
1 - 2
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Potters Bar Town
1 - 1
Worthing
Wednesday October 23
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 1
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Lewes
1 - 0
Corinthian-Casuals
Tuesday October 22
FT
Enfield Town
1 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Folkestone Invicta
4 - 1
East Thurrock United
FT
Horsham
1 - 1
Cray Wanderers
FT
Margate
2 - 1
Merstham
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 2
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Worthing
1 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
Saturday October 19
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 1
Cheshunt
FT
Folkestone Invicta
1 - 2
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Horsham
4 - 0
Merstham
FT
Leatherhead
2 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Lewes
2 - 3
Cray Wanderers
FT
Worthing
3 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
Tuesday October 15
FT
Folkestone Invicta
4 - 2
Cheshunt
FT
Merstham
1 - 2
Cray Wanderers
Saturday October 12
FT
AFC Hornchurch
2 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Bishop's Stortford
2 - 0
Horsham
FT
Bognor Regis Town
0 - 4
Potters Bar Town
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
1 - 1
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Carshalton Athletic
2 - 2
Kingstonian
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 2
Worthing
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 1
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Cray Wanderers
3 - 5
Enfield Town
FT
East Thurrock United
1 - 0
Lewes
FT
Haringey Borough
1 - 0
Margate
FT
Merstham
1 - 4
Leatherhead
Tuesday October 8
FT
Horsham
2 - 2
Carshalton Athletic
Saturday October 5
FT
Folkestone Invicta
3 - 2
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Horsham
1 - 0
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Leatherhead
3 - 0
Cheshunt
FT
Worthing
2 - 3
East Thurrock United
Wednesday October 2
FT
Cray Wanderers
3 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
Tuesday October 1
FT
AFC Hornchurch
1 - 0
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Bishop's Stortford
1 - 4
Potters Bar Town
FT
Bognor Regis Town
5 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 2
Enfield Town
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 0
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 2
Horsham
FT
East Thurrock United
1 - 2
Margate
FT
Merstham
1 - 3
Worthing
