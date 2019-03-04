Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
AFC Hornchurch
2 - 0
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Bishop's Stortford
3 - 2
Cheshunt
FT
Bognor Regis Town
0 - 2
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
0 - 1
Enfield Town
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 1
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 0
East Thurrock United
FT
Horsham
0 - 1
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Leatherhead
1 - 4
Lewes
FT
Margate
0 - 2
Worthing
FT
Merstham
0 - 1
Kingstonian
FT
Potters Bar Town
1 - 1
Cray Wanderers
Monday August 26
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
1 - 0
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 0
Leatherhead
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 1
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
East Thurrock United
3 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 2
Potters Bar Town
FT
Folkestone Invicta
3 - 1
Merstham
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 3
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Lewes
0 - 2
Horsham
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 0
Haringey Borough
FT
Worthing
3 - 0
Bognor Regis Town
Saturday August 24
FT
AFC Hornchurch
3 - 0
Kingstonian
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
2 - 3
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Haringey Borough
5 - 1
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Leatherhead
1 - 2
Enfield Town
FT
Margate
2 - 0
Lewes
FT
Merstham
2 - 1
East Thurrock United
FT
Potters Bar Town
1 - 4
Folkestone Invicta
Wednesday August 21
FT
Cray Wanderers
3 - 2
Margate
Saturday August 17
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 0
Merstham
FT
Carshalton Athletic
4 - 2
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Cheshunt
0 - 1
Haringey Borough
FT
Cray Wanderers
0 - 0
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
East Thurrock United
1 - 3
Potters Bar Town
FT
Enfield Town
1 - 4
Horsham
FT
Folkestone Invicta
1 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Kingstonian
3 - 3
Margate
FT
Lewes
0 - 2
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Wingate & Finchley
0 - 5
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Worthing
0 - 6
AFC Hornchurch
Wednesday August 14
FT
Cray Wanderers
2 - 3
Folkestone Invicta
Tuesday August 13
FT
AFC Hornchurch
2 - 2
Margate
FT
Bognor Regis Town
1 - 1
Horsham
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
2 - 4
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Cheshunt
2 - 0
Potters Bar Town
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 1
Merstham
FT
Enfield Town
5 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Leatherhead
2 - 3
Haringey Borough
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 1
Kingstonian
FT
Worthing
3 - 1
Lewes
Monday August 12
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 2
East Thurrock United
Saturday August 10
FT
Bishop's Stortford
3 - 1
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
1 - 1
Wingate & Finchley
FT
East Thurrock United
4 - 1
Cheshunt
FT
Folkestone Invicta
2 - 0
Worthing
FT
Haringey Borough
1 - 0
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Horsham
1 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 0
Cray Wanderers
FT
Lewes
1 - 1
Enfield Town
FT
Margate
0 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Merstham
1 - 2
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Potters Bar Town
2 - 0
Carshalton Athletic
