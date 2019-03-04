Sporting Life
English Isthmian League Premier
TEAMS
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Wednesday January 29
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 0
East Thurrock United
Tuesday January 28
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
1 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 1
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Folkestone Invicta
2 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Margate
0 - 3
Enfield Town
Monday January 27
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 2
Carshalton Athletic
Saturday January 25
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 3
Cray Wanderers
FT
Folkestone Invicta
3 - 1
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Horsham
3 - 3
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Kingstonian
3 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Leatherhead
0 - 0
Merstham
FT
Lewes
0 - 3
East Thurrock United
FT
Margate
4 - 2
Haringey Borough
FT
Potters Bar Town
0 - 1
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Wingate & Finchley
0 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Worthing
2 - 0
Cheshunt
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
0 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
Tuesday January 21
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
0 - 2
Corinthian-Casuals
Saturday January 18
FT
AFC Hornchurch
1 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Bishop's Stortford
2 - 2
Margate
FT
Bognor Regis Town
4 - 3
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 3
Worthing
FT
Carshalton Athletic
3 - 2
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Cheshunt
2 - 3
Enfield Town
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Cray Wanderers
2 - 1
Lewes
FT
East Thurrock United
3 - 3
Kingstonian
FT
Haringey Borough
3 - 2
Potters Bar Town
FT
Merstham
1 - 0
Horsham
Wednesday January 15
FT
Cray Wanderers
1 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
Saturday January 11
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
1 - 2
Cray Wanderers
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 2
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Folkestone Invicta
1 - 1
Haringey Borough
FT
Horsham
1 - 0
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Leatherhead
1 - 2
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Lewes
0 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Margate
0 - 1
East Thurrock United
FT
Potters Bar Town
1 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 2
Cheshunt
FT
Worthing
6 - 1
Merstham
Tuesday January 7
FT
Merstham
1 - 3
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 2
Leatherhead
Saturday January 4
FT
AFC Hornchurch
2 - 1
Horsham
FT
Bishop's Stortford
2 - 2
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Bognor Regis Town
1 - 2
Margate
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 0
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Carshalton Athletic
2 - 0
Enfield Town
FT
Cheshunt
3 - 1
Kingstonian
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
3 - 0
Leatherhead
FT
Cray Wanderers
0 - 0
Wingate & Finchley
FT
East Thurrock United
0 - 0
Worthing
FT
Haringey Borough
0 - 1
Lewes
FT
Merstham
2 - 3
Potters Bar Town
Wednesday January 1
FT
Bishop's Stortford
1 - 2
Kingstonian
FT
Bognor Regis Town
0 - 3
Worthing
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
1 - 2
East Thurrock United
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 1
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Horsham
3 - 0
Lewes
FT
Leatherhead
2 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Margate
3 - 4
Cray Wanderers
FT
Merstham
0 - 4
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Potters Bar Town
1 - 2
Enfield Town
