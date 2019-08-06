Sporting Life
Sporting Life Home
English Football League Trophy
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Wednesday September 25
FT
Fleetwood Town
1 - 1
Liverpool U21
Fleetwood Town
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday September 24
FT
Bradford City
1 - 2
Manchester City U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bristol Rovers
2 - 1
Chelsea U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Carlisle United
2 - 4
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Macclesfield Town
2 - 3
Port Vale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Scunthorpe United
1 - 1
Leicester City U21
Leicester City U21
win 3-1 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
Saturday September 14
FT
Portsmouth
3 - 1
Norwich City U21
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday September 11
FT
Rochdale
0 - 2
Manchester City U21
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday September 4
FT
Newport County
4 - 5
West Ham United U21
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday September 3
FT
Bolton Wanderers
1 - 1
Bradford City
Bradford City
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Forest Green Rovers
3 - 2
Southampton U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
AFC Wimbledon
0 - 2
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Blackpool
5 - 1
Morecambe
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crewe Alexandra
1 - 3
Burton Albion
Remove from My Scores
FT
Northampton Town
0 - 2
Peterborough United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Accrington Stanley
2 - 1
Fleetwood Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Coventry City
0 - 0
Walsall
Coventry City
win 5-4 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Doncaster Rovers
3 - 1
Lincoln City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Exeter City
1 - 0
Cheltenham Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Gillingham
2 - 3
Colchester United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Grimsby Town
1 - 2
Scunthorpe United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ipswich Town
2 - 1
Tottenham Hotspur U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Leyton Orient
2 - 0
Southend United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Macclesfield Town
2 - 1
Newcastle United U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Oxford United
2 - 1
Norwich City U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Plymouth Argyle
1 - 1
Bristol Rovers
Plymouth Argyle
win 5-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Port Vale
2 - 1
Shrewsbury Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Portsmouth
1 - 0
Crawley Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Salford City
2 - 0
Aston Villa U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stevenage
0 - 3
MK Dons
Remove from My Scores