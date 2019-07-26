Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday July 28
FT
RSC Anderlecht
1 - 2
KV Oostende
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sporting de Charleroi
1 - 1
KAA Gent
Remove from My Scores
FT
KAS Eupen
1 - 4
Royal Antwerp
Remove from My Scores
Saturday July 27
FT
Cercle Brugge
0 - 2
Standard Liège
Remove from My Scores
FT
SV Zulte Waregem
0 - 2
Mechelen
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sint-Truidense VV
0 - 1
Royal Excel Mouscron
Remove from My Scores
FT
Waasland-Beveren
1 - 3
Club Brugge
Remove from My Scores
Friday July 26
FT
KRC Genk
2 - 1
KV Kortrijk
Remove from My Scores