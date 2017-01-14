Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
African Cup of Nations
TEAMS
Results
Jan
Feb
Sunday February 5
Final
FT
Egypt
1 - 2
Cameroon
Remove from My Scores
Saturday February 4
3rd and 4th Place
FT
Burkina Faso
1 - 0
Ghana
Remove from My Scores
Thursday February 2
Semi-Finals
FT
Cameroon
2 - 0
Ghana
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday February 1
Semi-Finals
AET
Burkina Faso
1 - 1
Egypt
Egypt
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores