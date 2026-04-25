York win National League and earn promotion to League Two after 103rd-minute goal to deny Rochdale

York led the league by two points heading into the final game of the season but had to travel to second-placed Rochdale, knowing a draw would send them up.

It was heartache for York when they conceded in the 95th minute of a suitably tense game, sparking a pitch invasion from delirious Rochdale fans who believed they were on their way to the EFL.

Once the pitch had been cleared there were less than four minutes remaining, but that proved just enough time for Josh Stones to equalise for York and send them up instead.

Rochdale couldn't pick themselves up off the floor and it's York who end an engrossing title race at the top on 108 points, with Rochdale's 106 points only enough for a play-off place where they'll face Scunthorpe, fully 24 points behind them.

Watch: The moment York equalised