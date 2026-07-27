York sack manager Stuart Maynard after 108 points National League season

York have sensationally parted company with manager Stuart Maynard just two weeks before the beginning of the new campaign.

Maynard led the club to the National League title in dramatic fashion last season, with an equaliser in the 13th minute of added time in their final game securing top spot. They would finish with 108 points, two clear of Rochdale - their final day opponents - who went onto win the play-offs. Despite this, the club have opted for a change at this late stage of their summer preparations.

York City Football Club can confirm that Stuart Maynard will be leaving his role as First Team Manager, with immediate effect.



This has not been an easy decision, and it is not one the board has taken lightly. Ultimately, it comes down to a difference in direction and vision for… pic.twitter.com/jI9V66n3QH — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) July 26, 2026

In a statement, they outlined: "This has not been an easy decision, and it is not one the board has taken lightly. Ultimately, it comes down to a difference in direction and vision for the football club. "We recognise that, from the outside, this may look like a strange or difficult decision to understand. "But we believe that in the long term, the football club will be in a stronger position because of it, another step towards the vision we, as custodians of this club, believe will deliver sustained success." York are as short as 9/1 to win the Sky Bet League Two title on their return to the EFL, making them one of the favourites in England's fourth tier. Yet they've drifted out to as big as 12/1 in places following the announcement.

Stuart Maynard guided York to 108 points last season

"Like every one of you, we love this football club, and we would never make a decision we didn’t believe was in its best long-term interests," the statement continued. "We hope our track record of improving year on year has earned us a degree of trust, and we understand that not everyone will agree with, or fully understand, this decision right away. "We would like to thank Stuart for his contribution to York City FC and wish him well for the future." Former Crawley and MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey has been linked with the position.