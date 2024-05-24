Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

Xavi to leave Barcelona after latest twist in dramatic saga

By Sporting Life
14:16 · FRI May 24, 2024

Barcelona manager Xavi is to leave the club following another dramatic U-turn at the Catalan giants.

The 44-year-old previously announced his decision to step down in January following a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal that left them 10 points off leaders Real Madrid, but three months later following an upturn in results was persuaded to stay.

However, in a meeting with club president Joan Laporta at the training ground on Friday, the former Spain and Barca midfield star was informed he will not be kept on beyond the end of the current campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.

It has been reported that former Germany boss Hansi Flick is being lined up as Xavi’s replacement.

A club statement said: “FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

“Xavi Hernandez will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.

“During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first-team structure.”

Having been appointed in November 2021 to manage the club where he won 25 major trophies as a player, 2010 World Cup winner Xavi steered the team from ninth place in LaLiga to the runners-up spot following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Barca were crowned champions in his first full season in charge but they subsequently failed to mount a serious challenge to retain their title this term and sit 12 points behind Real going into the final game of the season.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo