World Cup dreams end for Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Both Wales and the Republic conceded late equalisers in normal time, the latter having led 2-0, before losing on penalties.

Northern Ireland were swept aside 2-0 by four-time winners Italy in their play-off semi-final in Bergamo, with hopes of reaching a first World Cup in 40 years never looking likely.

For Wales it was agonising. Almost two years to the day of missing out on Euro 2024 in exactly the same circumstances against Poland they fell short in a shootout with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff following a 1-1 draw.

Craig Bellamy's men ought to have finished the job in normal time, goalscorer Dan James hitting the underside of the crossbar when his shot had looked destined to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

From then on Wales retreated and ultimately Bosnia's 86th-minute equaliser, scored by 40-year-old former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko when Karl Darlow failed to claim a corner, was probably deserved.

Dzeko and his side now host Italy, who have only once qualified for the World Cup since winning it in 2006, in their play-off final on Tuesday.

As for the Republic of Ireland, who were bidding to reach the tournament for the first time in 24 years, they will be left to rue surrendering a 2-0 advantage in Prague.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side raced two goals up inside 23 minutes thanks to a Troy Parrott penalty and an own goal before an unnecessary foul by Ryan Manning gave Patrick Schick the chance to reduce the arrears from the spot.

The visitors were well organised and comfortable for much of the second half and went close to a third goal when Jayson Molumby hit the post, but Czech captain Ladislav Krejci - who won the first-half penalty - popped up with an 86th-minute header to send the match into extra time.

After a goalless 30 minutes the Czech Republic won 4-3 on penalties.