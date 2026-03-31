Football betting tips: Women's Champions League 1pt Alessia Russo to score anytime at 9/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Russo to score 2+ goals at 18/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Russo to score a hat-trick at 100/1 (Paddy Power, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aggregate: 1-3 Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: BBC Two/Disney+ Live odds, form and stats