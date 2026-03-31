Football betting tips: Women's Champions League
1pt Alessia Russo to score anytime at 9/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Russo to score 2+ goals at 18/1 (bet365)
0.25pt Russo to score a hat-trick at 100/1 (Paddy Power, bet365)
Aggregate: 1-3
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
TV: BBC Two/Disney+
Live odds, form and stats
Holders Arsenal take a 3-1 lead to Stamford Bridge after an impressive display in the first leg of this Women's Champions League quarter-final last week.
The Gunners raced 2-0 up just after half an hour and were handed a slice of fortune when Chelsea were unlucky to have a goal disallowed just before the break.
An audacious Lauren James chip then gave the Blues hope before a superb strike from England team-mate ALESSIA RUSSO restored the two-goal advantage.
Russo was 15/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME at The Emirates and is 9/4 on Wednesday which should be backed.
The Arsenal striker has scored eight times in nine Champions League matches this season at a goals per 90 average of 0.99 and comes into this match fresh from a 27-minute hat-trick against Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby.
She now has 19 goals and six assists in just 31 appearances this season, already equaling her best ever campaign in terms of goal involvements.
The Gunners are 17 unbeaten in all competitions and while a tempting bet at 5/2, given this is a match they can afford to lose sticking with their in-form striker is a better avenue, especially as Chelsea have no other option than to attack as they look to overturn the deficit.
That should mean plenty of opportunities for RUSSO, so backing her to score multiple times - 18/1 for 2+ GOALS and 100/1 for a HAT-TRICK - is also advised.
She has scored in 13 matches this season, finding the net on more than occasion in five of those games.
Odds correct at 12:00 BST (31/3/26)
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