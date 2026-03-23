Football betting tips: Women's Champions League 1pt Arsenal to win to nil at 3/1 (General) 1pt Alessia Russo to score anytime at 15/8 (bet365)

0.25pt to score first at 6/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Russo 1+ assists at 4/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday TV: BBC Two/Disney+ Live odds, form and stats

Unless Manchester City dramatically collapse, the Women’s Super League will soon be won by a club from outside the capital for the first time in 10 years. Chelsea have dominated England’s top flight, winning seven titles to Arsenal’s one, for the past decade but a first Champions League triumph remains elusive. The Gunners, meanwhile, are the current holders after ending a 17-year wait for their second European crown by beating Barcelona in the final last May. The London rivals meet in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday live on BBC Two and it should be a cracker.

Both clubs arrive in superb form but it's the hosts who look unopposable having won nine straight games - seven without conceding - in a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Chelsea were only denied a sixth successive victory by a late London City Lionesses equaliser at the weekend, but immediately prior to that run were thrashed 5-1 at Manchester City and beaten by the Gunners. Last season the Blues won both WSL fixtures but this term it's been a different story as Sonia Bompastor has failed to get the better of Renee Slegers, with a 1-1 draw at The Emirates followed by a 2-0 away win at Stamford Bridge. For a first leg with so much at stake the even money about an Arsenal win is best avoided but the 3/1 for ARSENAL TO WIN TO NIL is too big given recent results, as is the 15/8 for ALESSIA RUSSO TO SCORE ANYTIME as well as the 6/1 for her TO SCORE FIRST.