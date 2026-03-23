Football betting tips: Women's Champions League
1pt Arsenal to win to nil at 3/1 (General)
1pt Alessia Russo to score anytime at 15/8 (bet365)
0.25pt to score first at 6/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Russo 1+ assists at 4/1 (Paddy Power)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
TV: BBC Two/Disney+
Live odds, form and stats
Unless Manchester City dramatically collapse, the Women’s Super League will soon be won by a club from outside the capital for the first time in 10 years.
Chelsea have dominated England’s top flight, winning seven titles to Arsenal’s one, for the past decade but a first Champions League triumph remains elusive. The Gunners, meanwhile, are the current holders after ending a 17-year wait for their second European crown by beating Barcelona in the final last May.
The London rivals meet in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday live on BBC Two and it should be a cracker.
Both clubs arrive in superb form but it's the hosts who look unopposable having won nine straight games - seven without conceding - in a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
Chelsea were only denied a sixth successive victory by a late London City Lionesses equaliser at the weekend, but immediately prior to that run were thrashed 5-1 at Manchester City and beaten by the Gunners.
Last season the Blues won both WSL fixtures but this term it's been a different story as Sonia Bompastor has failed to get the better of Renee Slegers, with a 1-1 draw at The Emirates followed by a 2-0 away win at Stamford Bridge.
For a first leg with so much at stake the even money about an Arsenal win is best avoided but the 3/1 for ARSENAL TO WIN TO NIL is too big given recent results, as is the 15/8 for ALESSIA RUSSO TO SCORE ANYTIME as well as the 6/1 for her TO SCORE FIRST.
The England striker has been in wonderful form in this competition, scoring seven and assisting two goals in eight matches, finding the net at a goals per 90 average of 0.99 and assists per 90 of 0.28.
Russo has 21 goal involvements in just 29 appearances this term with six ASSISTS, already more than she has ever provided in a single campaign.
This is largely a result of her being used in a deeper role playing behind Sweden international Stina Blackstenius rather than acting as the focal point centre-forward as she has done in the past, and tends to do so for England.
Having scored or assisted in four of her last five Arsenal appearances, covering the assist at 4/1 therefore makes sense.
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (23/3/26)
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