Lyon women

Women's Champions League final tips: Barcelona vs Lyon best bets and preview

By Cameron Pope
15:49 · FRI May 24, 2024

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League final

1pt Lyon to win in 90 mins Draw No Bet at 9/2 (General)

0.5pt Barcelona to win on penalties at 18/1 (Sky Bet)

BuildABet @ 19/1

Each team 4+ shots on target
Over 2.5 goals
Lyon 5+ corners
Barcelona 20+ booking points

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: DAZN

Barcelona 2/5 | Draw 15/4 | Lyon 11/2

Ask anyone who knows anything about women's football and they'll say the same thing: this was the final that everyone wanted (and that everyone predicted we'd have).

Lyon, the Women's Champions League's most successful side, facing a Barcelona team who have reached five of the last six finals - and won twice.

Barcelona women champions league

The Catalans are the reigning champs, and were favourites ahead of last season's final in Eindhoven, nevertheless they were taken all the way by Wolfsburg, who led 2-0 before a second-half resurgence from the Liga F side.

With all three domestic trophies sealed in style, they need a first-ever win over Lyon to achieve a historic quadruple, while the French champions will be hoping to mimic their 3-1 win over Barca in the 2022 final in Turin.

The fact both managers are heading to pastures new after this game adds an extra element of intrigue.

What are the best bets?

The bookies are handsomely backing Barcelona, but I think that's overconfident. Consider taking advantage of inflated odds on LYON TO WIN DRAW NO BET. With only 6/1 offered for a normal-time Lyon win, 9/2 is only a slight cut to take for the benefit of some insurance.

Barca romped to another title, but in a weaker league. Their semi-final first-leg loss to Chelsea betrays a weakness that can appear against elite teams.

Their closest domestic competitors, Real Madrid, are 18 points behind them and their three meetings this season went like this: 5-0, 4-0, 3-0. To give you an idea of Real Madrid's level, they crashed out in the Champions League group stages after just four games, losing twice to France's third-best team, Paris FC.

lyon v barca

Lyon, however, have faced stiff opposition from European semi-finalists PSG and still came out resoundingly on top, winning five of six meetings and storming the regular season ahead of the Parisians.

Additionally, Lyon have won all five meetings with Barcelona and you would expect six of their starting eleven from the 2022 final - and seven of Barca's - to play again on Saturday.

If it goes the distance however, the statistics favour BARCELONA TO WIN ON PENALTIES. In the last 14 months, Lyon have lost two huge shootouts - one in last season's quarter-finals against Chelsea and another in this season's shock Coupe de France final defeat to Fleury.

Barca haven't had to take spot-kicks in the last three seasons, largely given the fact they're usually comfortably clear inside 90 minutes.

Team news

This is Jonatan Giráldez's last game in charge of the Blaugrana - he will spend next season at Washington Spirit in the USA's NWSL - and all his big-hitters should be available.

Fridolina Rolfö's long-awaited return from knee surgery bolstered an already strong side late in the season, with Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo taking the top two spots in the Liga F scoring stakes.

England internationals Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh should have a part to play.

Salma Paralluelo Barcelona

Lyon will be led by emblematic captain Wendie Renard, who has taken part in all ten of their previous finals (and eight victories).

However, injury rules out a fellow eight-time winner, forward Eugenie Le Sommer, as well as midfielder Sara Däbritz and defender Griedge Mbock. Iconic Norwegian attacker Ada Hegerberg is also battling an injury and has played just 15 minutes since mid-March.

Head coach Sonia Bompastor is set for Chelsea following the departure of Emma Hayes.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Rolfö

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani

Match facts

  • This final will be Lyon's 11th European final in 15 seasons, while Barcelona have reached the last four.
  • Barcelona's first title came in 2021 against Chelsea, before Lyon stole their crown a year later.
  • Lyon won the French title last week for a 17th time in 18 seasons, while Barcelona have won five successive Liga F crowns.
  • Barcelona can become the third team to win three European titles, following Lyon (eight) and Frankfurt (four).
  • Two of Lyon's goalscorers in the 2022 final against Barcelona - Amandine Henry and Catarina Macario - have left the club, while the other, Ada Hegerberg, is struggling to be fit in time.
  • Spain will host European women's club football's showpiece event for the third time, after Getafe welcomed the final in 2010 and San Sebastián in 2020.

Odds correct at 1200 BST (24/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

