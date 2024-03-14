Wolves vs Coventry betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and FA Cup preview

Michael Beardmore is +22.5pts in profit for the 2023-24 football season

Opportunity knocks for Wolves and Coventry City - with each just two wins away from an FA Cup final appearance that would have seemed mightily implausible for either at the start of the season. But Wolves have thrived under the management of Gary O'Neil despite a considerable tightening of the Molineux purse strings while Mark Robins' Coventry have rebounded admirably from the heartache of Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat. The Sky Blues have reached the FA Cup semi-finals just once in their history, when they famously won the competition in 1987, while four-time winners Wolves are dreaming of a first final since they last lifted the trophy way back in 1960. And both sides head into the quarter-final in fine fettle, each having tasted victory on six occasions in their respective past nine games in all competitions.

What are the best bets? If Matheus Cunha fails a fitness test (see team news below), then Wolves - already definitely missing Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan - will be without three players who have contributed 54% of their Premier League goals and 56% of their assists. That's a lot of creativity to be missing and the drip-feed effect of their absences has seen Wanderers gradually regressing as an attacking force game-by-game in recent weeks. They registered just 0.83 xGF (Expected Goals For) in their 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend, helped to victory by an own goal, and 0.8xGF in losing 3-0 at Newcastle a week prior. Before that, it was 1.13xGF against Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round and 1.31xGF against defensively-porous Sheffield United in the league, Wolves edging to 1-0 victories on both occasions.

Now, Coventry haven't struggled to score recently, but Wolves are a significant step up from the sides they have been facing - so, given all of the above, UNDER 2.5 GOALS stands out at a surprisingly generous shade of odds-against with some firms. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet I wouldn't put you off the 3/1 on Under 1.5 Goals either but I'm going to chance a smaller stake on NO FIRST GOALSCORER at 12/1 with Sky Bet. As mentioned, recent displays indicate Wolves will keep this tight. With a Wembley semi-final at stake, it could become a cagey affair and, rather than back a 0-0 draw, we can use the 'no scorer' bet to add a degree of insurance in case a solitary own goal decides proceedings. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet This is all a bit dull, though, isn't it? So let's liven up proceedings with a nicely-priced card double, namely Wolves midfielder MARIO LEMINA and Coventry forward KASEY PALMER to BOTH BE SHOWN A CARD at around 14/1.

The derby atmosphere could leady to a spicy, spiky encounter and both of these players have collected eight bookings this season - they can be backed in singles at around 3/1 each but I'm going to double them up to create a nice long-odds shot. CLICK HERE to back Lemina and Palmer to both be shown a card with Sky Bet

Team news

Wolves are not quite the walking wounded but the injuries are piling up for O'Neil's men and they will be missing arguably their player of the season after Pedro Neto (above) pulled his hamstring in the Premier League win over Fulham last weekend. Hwang Hee-chan is sidelined for several weeks, also with a hamstring injury, while Jeanricner Bellegarde (knee) and Craig Dawson (groin) are likely to be out too. Matheus Cunha is close to returning from hamstring trouble but will be touch and go. Coventry, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of Victor Torp, who was forced off with a glute injury in the Championship win at Watford last Saturday. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (back) and Jamie Allen (fractured cheekbone) are definite absentees.