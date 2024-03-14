Sporting Life
Mario Lemina - Wolves

Wolves vs Coventry betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and FA Cup preview

By Michael Beardmore
13:30 · THU March 14, 2024

Football betting tips: FA Cup

2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (Unibet)

0.5pt No first goalscorer at 12/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Kasey Palmer and Mario Lemina each to be shown a card at 14/1 (Unibet)

Kick-off time: 12:15 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 4/6 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/1

Opportunity knocks for Wolves and Coventry City - with each just two wins away from an FA Cup final appearance that would have seemed mightily implausible for either at the start of the season.

But Wolves have thrived under the management of Gary O'Neil despite a considerable tightening of the Molineux purse strings while Mark Robins' Coventry have rebounded admirably from the heartache of Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat.

The Sky Blues have reached the FA Cup semi-finals just once in their history, when they famously won the competition in 1987, while four-time winners Wolves are dreaming of a first final since they last lifted the trophy way back in 1960.

And both sides head into the quarter-final in fine fettle, each having tasted victory on six occasions in their respective past nine games in all competitions.

What is xG?

What are the best bets?

If Matheus Cunha fails a fitness test (see team news below), then Wolves - already definitely missing Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan - will be without three players who have contributed 54% of their Premier League goals and 56% of their assists.

That's a lot of creativity to be missing and the drip-feed effect of their absences has seen Wanderers gradually regressing as an attacking force game-by-game in recent weeks.

They registered just 0.83 xGF (Expected Goals For) in their 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend, helped to victory by an own goal, and 0.8xGF in losing 3-0 at Newcastle a week prior.

Before that, it was 1.13xGF against Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round and 1.31xGF against defensively-porous Sheffield United in the league, Wolves edging to 1-0 victories on both occasions.

Gary O'Neil

Now, Coventry haven't struggled to score recently, but Wolves are a significant step up from the sides they have been facing - so, given all of the above, UNDER 2.5 GOALS stands out at a surprisingly generous shade of odds-against with some firms.

I wouldn't put you off the 3/1 on Under 1.5 Goals either but I'm going to chance a smaller stake on NO FIRST GOALSCORER at 12/1 with Sky Bet. As mentioned, recent displays indicate Wolves will keep this tight.

With a Wembley semi-final at stake, it could become a cagey affair and, rather than back a 0-0 draw, we can use the 'no scorer' bet to add a degree of insurance in case a solitary own goal decides proceedings.

This is all a bit dull, though, isn't it? So let's liven up proceedings with a nicely-priced card double, namely Wolves midfielder MARIO LEMINA and Coventry forward KASEY PALMER to BOTH BE SHOWN A CARD at around 14/1.

Coventry and Wolves yellow cards

The derby atmosphere could leady to a spicy, spiky encounter and both of these players have collected eight bookings this season - they can be backed in singles at around 3/1 each but I'm going to double them up to create a nice long-odds shot.

BuildABet @66/1

  • Lemina to be shown a card
  • Palmer to be shown a card
  • Haji Wright 1+ offsides
  • Coventry 6+ corners

Coventry are an attacking side - only Southampton average more Championship corners than the Sky Blues' 6.38 per game - but striker Haji Wright is a frequent offside offender, caught out by the flag an average twice in every three games on average.

Team news

Pedro Neto

Wolves are not quite the walking wounded but the injuries are piling up for O'Neil's men and they will be missing arguably their player of the season after Pedro Neto (above) pulled his hamstring in the Premier League win over Fulham last weekend.

Hwang Hee-chan is sidelined for several weeks, also with a hamstring injury, while Jeanricner Bellegarde (knee) and Craig Dawson (groin) are likely to be out too. Matheus Cunha is close to returning from hamstring trouble but will be touch and go.

Coventry, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of Victor Torp, who was forced off with a glute injury in the Championship win at Watford last Saturday. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (back) and Jamie Allen (fractured cheekbone) are definite absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Sa; Ait-Nouri, S Bueno, Kilman, Semedo; Lemina, Doyle, Joao Gomes, Sarabia, Doherty; Fraser.

Coventry City: Wilson; Thomas, Kitching, Latibeaudiere; Bidwell, Kelly, Sheaf, Eccles; Simms, Wright, Palmer.

Odds correct 1330 GMT (14/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

