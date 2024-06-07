Sporting Life
EUROSCOMP
Entries close Monday 8th July

Win a smart TV and more as part of our Euro 2024 giveaway!

By Sporting Life
16:21 · TUE June 11, 2024

We're giving you the chance to bring the Euro 2024 experience to your living room with our fantastic Euros Final at home bundle.

One lucky winner will be able to take in all of the action on their brand new 4K Smart TV, stock up their drinks fridge and order their favourite takeaway!

The full package includes:

65" Samsung 4K smart TV

• Sonos Beam Soundbar

• Husky Tabletop Drinks Fridge

• £100 Deliveroo voucher

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Monday July 8 at 10.00am and one lucky winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Euros final at home competition: Key terms and conditions

• 18+

• Sporting Life account required

• One entry per person

• Eligibility restrictions apply

• Further T&Cs apply

