What is xG and why should you care about it?

It’s nigh on impossible to pinpoint the moment a significant percentage of people stopped trusting experts in particular fields, and information on the whole for that matter.

Of course, that kind of mentality has worked out spectacularly for all of us, hasn't it? Things are going absolutely great. Brexit has worked out perfectly and is a huge success. The process of getting through the recent global pandemic went entirely smoothly. The government has everything under control and our day-to-day lives are made easier thanks to them. Oh no, wait. A small percentage of those people have always existed, but it seems as if there's a lot more people threatened by gaining information now, which seems ill-advised in my opinion. Rejecting information willingly is surely a willingness to put yourself in a position of weakness. On that note, I’ll move on to the topic at hand and make somewhat of a defence for it — data usage in football. Most notably, the boogeyman that is xG.

Sean Dyche "not a big believer in xG".



Or is he…



Everton 0-1 Fulham

xG: 2.73-1.50

What is xG?

A scary subject to some football fans, the admittedly poorly-named expected goals (xG) stat is just that — a stat. Frightening, I know. Here’s Opta’s definition of it: Expected Goals (xG) measures the quality of a shot based on several variables such as assist type, shot angle and distance from Goal, whether it was a headed shot and whether it was defined as a big chance. So, there it is. A simple stat that quantifies the quality of chances created, something every football fan does week in, week out, only systemised for consistency as opposed to the armchair analysis we all attempt. Granted, it’s not always good to use it as a tool to make your point, but the same can be said for every other stat. It is simply an extra piece of information to take into account and use to your advantage when used correctly.