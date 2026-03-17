There are two ways to frame this.

One is to shrug, point at the numbers and insist everything is fine. The other is to watch Erling Haaland right now and admit something feels...off. Both can be true. Because the raw output still carries weight. Haaland has 22 Premier League goals this season, still comfortably among the division’s most productive forwards. He remains, in the broadest sense, elite. But zoom in a little, narrow the lens to the present moment, and the picture sharpens into something more uncomfortable. Four goals in his last 18 appearances. That is not just a dip. By Haaland standards, it is a drought so stark it almost feels like a misprint. This is a player who has conditioned us to expect inevitability. Now he looks, if not ordinary, then at least reachable.

So what’s actually going wrong? The easiest answer is also the laziest: variance. Strikers go through spells. Finishes drift wide, goalkeepers make saves, margins tilt the wrong way. Over a long enough timeline, the numbers correct themselves. Haaland himself has had quieter patches before, only to respond with bursts that render the discussion irrelevant. But this feels different, and not just because of the numbers. The first issue is structural. Manchester City are not quite functioning in the same way they were earlier in the season. The fluency has dulled. The supply lines have become inconsistent. Even in games they dominate, there is a sense of strain rather than inevitability.

This Erling Haaland patch feels different

This matters more for Haaland than it does for almost any other elite forward. He is not a volume shooter in the traditional sense, nor a creator of chaos in the mould of a dribbler who can manufacture chances from nothing. He is a finisher in the purest, most ruthless interpretation of the role. His greatness lies in movement, timing and the ability to convert openings into goals with frightening efficiency. But that also means he is dependent – deliberately, structurally – on the ecosystem around him. And right now, that ecosystem is stuttering. The recent draw against West Ham is instructive. City dominated, created opportunities, controlled territory. And yet they did not win. The issue, as Pep Guardiola himself admitted, is not control but conversion. The chances are there, but not quite in the same volume or clarity as before. For a player like Haaland, that distinction is everything. Then there is the tactical question. City’s recent shift towards greater pace and width – particularly evident in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid – was supposed to stretch defences and create space centrally. Instead, it often left Haaland isolated, waiting for service that arrived too late or not at all. When the system breaks, he feels it first and most sharply.

This is the paradox of Haaland. His brilliance is both amplified and constrained by structure. When everything clicks, he looks unstoppable. When it doesn’t, he can appear strangely peripheral. Add to that the increasing attention from defenders. Haaland is no longer just marked; he is managed. Defensive lines drop deeper, centre-backs stay tighter, midfielders screen passing lanes with almost obsessive discipline. He is being treated less like a striker and more like a problem to be solved collectively. And, at least in recent weeks, opponents have been finding answers. There is also a psychological layer. Strikers are creatures of rhythm. Confidence does not just come from scoring; it comes from the expectation of scoring. When that expectation falters, even slightly, decisions change. Shots are taken a fraction earlier or later. Runs are made with a hint of hesitation. The difference is often invisible until it suddenly isn’t. And yet, here is the twist: he is not playing badly. That is what makes this conversation so strange.

'Erling Haaland has not been playing badly'

In his last five Premier League appearances, Haaland has still contributed goals and assists (four goal contributions in total). He is still getting into positions, still occupying defenders, still shaping games even without scoring. The underlying activity remains. It is the end product that has stalled. Which brings us back to the bigger picture. City’s season is drifting into a space where small margins are becoming decisive. They sit off the pace in the title race, dropping points in games they control, struggling to convert dominance into victories. In Europe, they face a daunting task after a heavy first-leg defeat to Real Madrid. This is precisely the moment when Haaland is supposed to matter most. Because for all the tactical discussions and structural explanations, there is a simpler truth: elite teams need elite players to tilt games in their favour when systems falter. Haaland has done that repeatedly since arriving at City. He has been, in many ways, their ultimate insurance policy. Right now, that policy is not paying out.

Pep Guardiola needs Erling Haaland to start scoring again

The title race is still alive, but it is narrowing. The Champions League tie is still technically salvageable, but it requires something close to perfection. City do not just need to improve; they need their most decisive player to rediscover his decisiveness. And that is why this drought feels significant. Not because Haaland has suddenly become a lesser player – he hasn’t – but because City, in this moment, cannot quite function without him being the best version of himself. The good news, if you are inclined to look for it, is that players like Haaland tend to correct violently. Droughts end the way storms do: abruptly and often with damage inflicted in the opposite direction. But until that happens, the question lingers. Not whether Haaland is still elite. That debate is already settled. But whether, right now, he is quite the same inevitability he used to be – and whether Manchester City can afford for him not to be.