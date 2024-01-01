Sporting Life
Jarrod Bowen celebrates

West Ham vs Brighton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:09 · MON January 01, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Jarrod Bowen to score or assist at 6/5 (Betfair)

1pt Edson Alvarez to be carded at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 11/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/4

West Ham can cap off a stunning festive period with a win here, having already beaten Manchester United and Arsenal during the busy schedule. The Hammers are one of the form teams in the division, winning six of their last eight, but this game against Brighton will be tough given their absentees.

Speaking of absentees, Brighton have a number of their own, but they do at least head to London on the back of a dominant 4-2 win over Tottenham.

What are the best bets?

Given the key players likely missing for West Ham, namely Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, the hosts could find themselves under pressure against a team who like to dominate possession and territory.

Some may say that's how the Hammers like it, and I would agree, but it could mean EDSON ALVAREZ has a busy afternoon, and his price TO BE CARDED appeals.

The Mexican has had a great debut campaign in the Premier League, but has been booked seven times in 16 appearances and against a tricky and fluid Brighton midfield system, he could have his name taken again.

Edson Alvarez

With Kudus and Paqueta likely out, the onus in attack will be on JARROD BOWEN more than ever, meaning backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST looks a huge price at 6/5.

Brighton haven't kept a single clean sheet in the league this season, conceding 1.73 goals and 1.62 xGA per game. They are a vulnerable defence, even more so with Lewis Dunk missing.

Jarrod Bowen shot map

Bowen has 11 goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season, averaging 0.72 goal involvements every 90 minutes, with this bet having won in all of Bowen's last five across all competitions, and 12 times in the league already.

BuildABet @ 12/1

  • West Ham to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Jarrod Bowen to score or assist
  • Edson Alvarez to be carded
West Ham boss David Moyes

West Ham did a number on Brighton in the first meeting of these sides, sitting deep and counter attacking with lethal pace and accuracy.

That same approach could again bear fruit here, though goals at both ends is likely given Brighton are involved.

Team news

David Moyes has confirmed that Lucas Paqueta is suffering from a knee injury, and he is one of three players nursing such a problem alongside Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma.

Both Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus are expected to miss this game after West Ham were denied special dispensation from the pair's respective nations to leave later for the African Cup of Nations. The Hammers are likely to appeal that decision, but it appears unlikely either will feature here.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham

As for a ravaged Brighton, De Zerbi will definitely have to make do without one of his stalwarts in Lewis Dunk, who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Tottenham, joining the Joel Veltman (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Simon Adingra (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (unspecified) and Tariq Lamptey (thigh). Igor and Facundo Buonanotte also picked up knocks in midweek.

De Zerbi should therefore have no choice but to accelerate Estupinan's return to the starting lineup after his wonder strike off the bench against Spurs.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Bowen

Brighton: Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana; Ferguson, Pedro

Match facts

  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last six away league games against West Ham (W2 D4), since a 6-0 loss in the Championship in April 2012.
  • West Ham have conceded at least once in all 13 of their Premier League games against Brighton, the most they’ve faced a side without ever keeping a clean sheet in the competition.
  • West Ham have won their last three home games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 7-0. They last won four in a row on home soil without conceding within the same season back in October/November 1994 (a run of five).
  • Brighton have kept just three away clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of last season, beating West Ham 2-0 in August 2022, Bournemouth 2-0 in April 2023 and Arsenal 3-0 in May 2023. However, they’ve also only failed to score twice themselves in this run (0-2 v Brentford October 2022, 0-2 v Arsenal December this season).
  • Mohammed Kudus has scored more home goals in all competitions than any other West Ham player this season (9). The last player to score 10+ home goals in their first season with the Hammers was Teddy Sheringham in 2004-05.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (29/12/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

