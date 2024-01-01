West Ham vs Brighton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 11/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/4

West Ham can cap off a stunning festive period with a win here, having already beaten Manchester United and Arsenal during the busy schedule. The Hammers are one of the form teams in the division, winning six of their last eight, but this game against Brighton will be tough given their absentees. Speaking of absentees, Brighton have a number of their own, but they do at least head to London on the back of a dominant 4-2 win over Tottenham.

What are the best bets? Given the key players likely missing for West Ham, namely Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, the hosts could find themselves under pressure against a team who like to dominate possession and territory. Some may say that's how the Hammers like it, and I would agree, but it could mean EDSON ALVAREZ has a busy afternoon, and his price TO BE CARDED appeals. CLICK HERE to back Edson Alvarez to be carded with Sky Bet The Mexican has had a great debut campaign in the Premier League, but has been booked seven times in 16 appearances and against a tricky and fluid Brighton midfield system, he could have his name taken again.

With Kudus and Paqueta likely out, the onus in attack will be on JARROD BOWEN more than ever, meaning backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST looks a huge price at 6/5. CLICK HERE to back Jarrod Bowen to score or assist with Sky Bet Brighton haven't kept a single clean sheet in the league this season, conceding 1.73 goals and 1.62 xGA per game. They are a vulnerable defence, even more so with Lewis Dunk missing.

Bowen has 11 goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season, averaging 0.72 goal involvements every 90 minutes, with this bet having won in all of Bowen's last five across all competitions, and 12 times in the league already.

BuildABet @ 12/1 West Ham to win

Both teams to score

Jarrod Bowen to score or assist

Edson Alvarez to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet West Ham did a number on Brighton in the first meeting of these sides, sitting deep and counter attacking with lethal pace and accuracy. That same approach could again bear fruit here, though goals at both ends is likely given Brighton are involved.

Team news David Moyes has confirmed that Lucas Paqueta is suffering from a knee injury, and he is one of three players nursing such a problem alongside Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma. Both Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus are expected to miss this game after West Ham were denied special dispensation from the pair's respective nations to leave later for the African Cup of Nations. The Hammers are likely to appeal that decision, but it appears unlikely either will feature here.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham

As for a ravaged Brighton, De Zerbi will definitely have to make do without one of his stalwarts in Lewis Dunk, who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Tottenham, joining the Joel Veltman (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Simon Adingra (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (unspecified) and Tariq Lamptey (thigh). Igor and Facundo Buonanotte also picked up knocks in midweek. De Zerbi should therefore have no choice but to accelerate Estupinan's return to the starting lineup after his wonder strike off the bench against Spurs.

Predicted line-ups West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Bowen Brighton: Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana; Ferguson, Pedro