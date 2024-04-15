Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Xabi Alonso

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:43 · TUE April 16, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League

2pts Bayer Leverkusen to win at evens (Betfred)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 12/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 19/20

Bayer Leverkusen, more like Bayer 'Nerverlusen' - amiright. No but seriously, this Leverkusen side is incredible and are set for a historic treble, remaining unbeaten across all competitions this season in the process.

That's the Frank Lampard-ism out of the way, now onto the serious stuff. Leverkusen were a club in the relegation zone last season before Xabi Alonso arrived, and last weekend they clinched their first ever Bundesliga title, in Alonso's first full season as a manager no less.

Xabi Alonso Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso led Leverkusen to a first Bundesliga title

They are in the DFB Pokal final and are the 5/4 favourites to win the Europa League after the first legs. Bayer are 2-0 up after a dominant display against West Ham in Germany, meaning the Hammers have it all to do against one of the best sides on the continent this season.

It seems an incredibly tall order for a side who's form and performances has nosedived of late to overturn such a deficit against such an opponent.

What are the best bets?

Simply put, West Ham are no where near the same level as this Leverkusen team. We saw as much in the first leg, where the Germans won the xG battle 2.41 - 0.20 and limited David Moyes' side to just a single shot across an entire 90 minutes.

There is no reason why we shouldn't see a similar level of dominance at the London Stadium, for four reasons;

One, West Ham are simply not very good. Defensively they are abysmal, ranking third worst in the Premier League this season according to expected goals against (xGA), shipping 1.96 per game.

Moyes

Two, the Hammers will be without Lucas Paqueta who is suspended for this game after picking up a yellow in Germany, while Jarrod Bowen is also a doubt. That's their two biggest attacking threats.

Three, Leverkusen are an incredibly tough nut to crack, even away from home, shipping 16 goals across 21 away games in all competitions.

Four, despite winning the title in emphatic fashion at the weekend, hammering Werder Bremen 5-0, Leverkusen actually rotated, resting six players ahead of this second leg.

All of this means LEVERKUSEN TO WIN is a bet at even money.

Amid the title celebrations, many of the players were stating that the league success was only the beginning, meaning we shouldn't expect them to take their foot off the gas as they bid for a treble, and bid to remain unbeaten over the entire season.

BuildABet @ 11/1

  • Bayer Leverkusen to win
  • Florian Wirtz to score anytime
  • Florian Wirtz 1+ assist

Click here to back with Sky Bet

wirtz

Florian Wirtz was one of the players rested at the weekend for Bayer Leverkusen, starting on the bench, but he came on at half-time and bagged a hat-trick.

The young German has been utterly sensational this season, and has been in red-hot goalscoring form of late, netting nine times in his last nine appearances for Bayer.

In 11 games prior he provided eight assists, showing how much of a threat he is to both score and provide. In a game where West Ham have to play on the front foot he should get ample space and be a nightmare to defend on the counter attack.

Team news

West Ham look set to be without Kalvin Phillips, Alphonse Areola and Jarrod Bowen, with the latter fighting hard to make the starting XI.

Both Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri are suspended after picking up yellows in the first leg.

Leverkusen are set to be without only striker Adam Hlozek, with the main question being who is going to start between Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Johnson; Kudus, Antonio

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface

Odds correct at 1050 BST (15/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo