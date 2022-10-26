West Ham will be looking to continue their good home form as they welcome Silkeborg. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 1pt Emerson Palmieri to score anytime at 23/2 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham have already secured their progression to the knockout stages, and they are likely to do it as Group B winners with a six-point advantage over Thursday's opponents Silkeborg. David Moyes' men have won all four games so far, netting at least twice in three of those. That includes their 3-2 win in Denmark on Matchday 2 of the competition. The Hammers have put their early season poor form behind them and come into this on the back of a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. That made it five consecutive wins in front of their own supporters.

It's not a surprise that West Ham have started to go well when we consider their underlying numbers this season. Moyes' men were posting some of the best defensive xG figures in the Premier League - with no side able to better their 1.52 xGA from set-piece situations. They struck from a corner on Monday night and this could be a successful route for them on Thursday, but there is one name that provides serious value in the goalscorer market. The wide variety of prices available show that the bookmakers aren't quite sure where he will feature, but at above 11/1 the appeal comes in taking EMERSON TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Emerson Palmieri to score anytime with Sky Bet He has played every minute of their Conference League campaign so far, scoring in the 3-1 win over FCSB in their first content of the European season.

The fact that he scored from the edge of the six-yard box during an open play move shows how far forward he can find himself, while he has been seeing shooting opportunities in this competition. Emerson has had six shots across the four games so far, three of which have been on target. That has also come as part of a back-four or wing-back from a back-three - he can adjust to more than one formation. It's hardly a surprise when we consider that he saw a 1.0 shots per game average in the Europa League with Lyon last season, with 0.6 coming in Ligue 1. In a game where the hosts are a decent odds-on and should deliver, taking EMERSON to strike provides appeal with big prices on offer at a couple of bookmakers.

West Ham v Silkeborg best bets and score prediction 1pt Emerson Palmieri to score anytime at 23/2 (Unibet) Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Silkeborg (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1415 BST (26/10/22)