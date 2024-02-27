West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore is +26pts in profit for the 2023/24 football season

Is it getting to that stage of the season where we can start bandying around cliches like "six-pointer"? It certainly feels like that could apply to Friday night's clash at The Hawthorns as West Bromwich Albion bid to cement their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs while visitors Coventry will be desperate to stay in touch with the top six. Just five points separate the fifth-placed Baggies from the Sky Blues, in ninth - a gap that could be as large as eight by the end of the night, or as small as two.

What is xG?

What are the best bets? Coventry were surprisingly thumped at home by play-off rivals Preston last Friday night and will seek to avoid a repeat of that, buoyed by securing a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday night when they brushed aside non-league Maidstone. Meanwhile, West Brom's play-off tilt is being built on the foundation of a solid back-line - only top two Leicester and Leeds have conceded fewer goals than the 32 the Baggies have allowed to go past them. The Baggies are strong at home (W11 D3 L3) but are short up front (see team news below), while Coventry have been solid away recently (W5 D3 L2 of past 10), leading me to feel the DRAW is slightly overpriced at 5/2 here. CLICK HERE to back the Draw with Sky Bet Coventry have drawn 12 league games this term - only Huddersfield (13) have ended with honours even on more occasions. These teams are evenly matched and a point apiece is certainly not the worst result for either's ambitions. We all have our favourite players when it comes to having a flutter, don't we? Full disclosure, Coventry midfielder CALLUM O'HARE is undoubtedly one of my go-to's.

I can never let him go unbacked when he's close to even money for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET - and that is the case here, with the Sky Blues playmaker an inviting 5/6 with bet365. CLICK HERE to back O'Hare 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet He has 15 efforts on target in 20 games this season, his figure of 1.07 shots on target per-90 rivalling the output of strikers Haji Wright and Ellis Simms, yet O'Hare is virtually twice of the price of those pair to test the goalkeeper.

BuildABet @45/1 O'Hare 1+ shots on target

O'Hare to win 3+ fouls

Furlong 1+ shots on target

Furlong to win 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Callum O'Hare has been a busy bunny recently. Across his past seven games, he has drawn 22 fouls. He missed a large chunk of this season with injury but has been fouled three times or more in seven of his 13 starts. West Brom full-back Darnell Furlong is similarly all-action. He averages virtually a shot per game and is a huge set-piece threat but also wins plenty of fouls - 19 in his past 13 games - via rampaging runs.

Team news West Brom are enduring a huge injury crisis in their attacking areas with Brandon Thomas-Asante joining fellow hamstring victim Matt Phillips, Daryl Dike (Achilles) and Josh Maja (ankle) in the treatment room for the foreseeable future. Makeshift striker Jed Wallace led the line in the draw at Hull last weekend but Carlos Corberan is almost certain to hand on-loan forward Andi Weimann a return to the starting XI against the Sky Blues. Coventry, meanwhile, are reeling from the news that Japanese midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will miss the rest of the season with a back injury sustained in last Friday's 3-0 defeat by Preston.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins made six changes for Monday's FA Cup win over Maidstone but should revert to a more familiar line-up against Albion. Jamie Allen (fractured cheekbone) and Ben Sheaf (hamstring) are Coventry's other main absentees.