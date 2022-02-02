Steve Bruce is the favourite to become West Brom’s new manager after Valerien Ismael was sacked by the Baggies.
A poor run of form has seen Albion slip to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table, now eight points behind second-placed Blackburn in the race for automatic promotion.
Bruce, who has been out of work since he left Newcastle in October, is the odds-on favourite to take over at the Hawthorns.
No manager has won more promotions from the second tier of English football than Bruce – only Neil Warnock can match his record of four – and the Baggies will be hoping that the former Birmingham, Sunderland and Hull boss can navigate yet another path to the top tier of English football.
Odds correct at 1500 (02/02/2022)
Ismael was appointed following West Brom's relegation from the Premier League, replacing Sam Allardyce, arriving with a strong reputation after guiding Barnsley to an unlikely fifth-placed finish in 2020/21.
The Baggies were unbeaten in his first 10 games in charge but have since slipped out of top-two contention.
That lack of form has primarily been due to goalscoring issues - of the Championship's top half, only Middlesbrough have scored fewer than West Brom's 34 in 29 fixtures.
Also in the running are Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, as well as Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth, with John Terry 14/1 to make West Brom his first managerial role.
