A poor run of form has seen Albion slip to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table, now eight points behind second-placed Blackburn in the race for automatic promotion.

Bruce, who has been out of work since he left Newcastle in October, is the odds-on favourite to take over at the Hawthorns.

No manager has won more promotions from the second tier of English football than Bruce – only Neil Warnock can match his record of four – and the Baggies will be hoping that the former Birmingham, Sunderland and Hull boss can navigate yet another path to the top tier of English football.