West Brom complete free signing of Josh Maja

Maja - the ex-Sunderland forward who has also had loan spells at Fulham and Stoke - puts pen to paper on a three-year contract at The Hawthorns.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan told the club's website: “I am happy to have Josh here at the club. It was an important aim of ours to reinforce this position during the summer. We have done so with a player who has a big desire to succeed.

“Josh has international and Premier League experience and his skills compliment Brandon Thomas-Asante in a way which means they can play together or on their own. He drops deep to build attacks and also has good instincts in the box.

“Josh has been working hard while he has been a free agent this summer but will still need some time with our staff to make sure he is ready to face the challenge of games. We will work with him to manage this process.”