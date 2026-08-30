Wednesday best bets: Championship and League One tips for September 2 2026

Football betting tips: EFL 19:45 – Millwall vs Wrexham 1pt Josh Coburn to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Ben Whiteman to be carded at 7/2 (bet365) 19:45 – Wigan vs MK Dons 3pts MK Dons draw no bet at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) *More bets may appear here... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Millwall vs Wrexham Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' JOSH COBURN hasn’t netted since his brace at Bristol City in Millwall’s first game of the season. He’s gone close though, having four attempts, hitting the woodwork with one and generating an expected goals (xG) of 0.73. At 2/1, he’s worth a punt TO SCORE ANYTIME against Wrexham. Only Will Lankshear (4 goals), Cyle Larin (4) and Raul Jimenez (2) have racked up higher xG totals than Coburn, albeit the latter's tally is helped by two penalties. The Lions should get chances against Wrexham, the visitors have conceded at least one goal in all four of their games this season.

BEN WHITEMAN is also a good price TO BE CARDED. He’s picked up one in twice as many starts for his new club, carrying on his cynical record from Preston where Whiteman picked up 22 bookings across the last two seasons at Deepdale. Referee Oliver Langford is pretty obliging. He has dished out nine cautions in two appearances this term and averaged just under four a game in the Championship last season.

Wigan vs MK Dons Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Wigan could be in trouble this season. Three games into the League One campaign and they are yet to pick up a point, shipping six goals and scoring twice. It’s the latter which will be a concern for Gary Caldwell. In their last two league games, the Tics have racked up 4.59 worth of xG but failed to score a single goal.

Last season they had Joe Taylor on loan and his clinical finishing glossed over a poor attack. This campaign, only Akeel Higgins is outperforming his xG. It would be worse if Wigan weren't creating any chances but at this moment in time, I wouldn’t want to back them as favourites. Not against MK DONS. Paul Warne’s side have drawn each of their opening three fixtures but the schedule has been tough with a trip to Oxford and home games against Huddersfield and Leicetser. At odds-against, backing them DRAW NO BET is the play.