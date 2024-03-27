Watford vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Watford/Draw double chance at 6/4 (General)
If you asked a group of people on New Year's Day who they believed would be top of the Sky Bet Championship table on the Easter weekend, I don't think many would have said Leeds.
The 17-point gap to Leicester has gone - Daniel Farke's men ahead on goal difference. The Foxes may possess a game in-hand but Leeds' charge up the standings has been remarkable.
They are unbeaten in 2024, they've conceded three goals. Even more remarkable is that fact that none of those have come from open play.
So, against a side sat in mid-table nothingness, the 8/15 odds are backing a comfortable away win. If this were a usual Saturday 3pm-er, I'd have no issue in agreeing.
But this is the thing, the timing of this game is hardly of benefit to Leeds.
They had four players involved in Wales' penalty shootout defeat to Poland on Tuesday night - Dan James cruelly missing the decisive spot kick - with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu playing the full 120 minutes and Connor Roberts limping off injured.
Starting left-back Junior Firpo has been away with the Dominican Republic in Peru - a game that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The positive is that midfield pairing Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara played little football in midweek, but it's been a competitive week for over half of this starting XI with a short turnaround.
With that in mind, I'll gamble on the 6/4 for WATFORD/DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE.
Interim boss Tom Cleverley guided them to a crucial victory over Birmingham before the break, so perhaps confidence is high, but I'm focusing on potentially tired legs for the away side.
Leeds do still possess quality in attack, so there may be a situation where Watford are chasing the game. That could lead to CORNERS.
PATRICK BAMFORD will continue to lead the line for the visitors, and they've benefitted for his presence in the attack. He's had at least two shots in each of his last six league appearances.
GRUEV has been a star since earning his spot in the XI with the midfielder committing an average of 1.3 fouls per away game.
CRYSCENCIO SUMMERVILLE is best known for his goals - 15 in the league with a further eight assists - but he contributes defensively with 1.6 successful tackles per away game.
Watford will be without the suspended Wesley Hoedt for Friday night, while full-back Jeremy Ngakia is likely to miss out as he continues recovering from a knee injury.
Ryan Andrews and Jamal Lewis should be fit enough for some involvement despite missing part of the international break through injury.
Daniel Farke may be forced into some rotation for his Leeds side, although their current situation in the title race may see them all keen to make themselves available.
Defender and captain Pascal Struijk remains sidelined through injury though, with Stuart Dallas still a long-term absentee.
Watford XI: Bachmann; Andrews, Porteous, Pollock, Lewis; Kayembe, Livermore; Sema, Bayo, Asprilla; Dennis.
Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto; Bamford.
Odds correct at 0935 GMT (27/03/24)
