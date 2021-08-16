Joe Rindl has the best bet as leaders Chelsea travel to Watford on Wednesday night hoping to continue their unbeaten run on the road this season.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 23/20 (888 Sports, BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out will feel more like two points dropped rather than one point gained. The Blues dominated throughout, gifting United an opener after a Jorginho error, with the midfielder atoning with a second-half equaliser from the penalty spot. Draws in their last two home matches have seen Chelsea’s lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table cut to one point. On the road though the Blues have excelled. They’re the only team in the league still unbeaten away from home, having won their past four without conceding. Worryingly for the rest of the division Thomas Tuchel’s men don’t look like they’re about to rest up. Their underlying numbers are scarily good, beating Manchester United 2.86 - 0.88 in the xG battle last time out, the fifth time in a row they’ve come out on top in that metric.

Watford supporters should be worried by those figures. Last time out the Hornets were unable to continue their momentum from their 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United last week, losing 4-2 to Leicester City. Claudio Ranieri’s side are down in 16th with 13 points taken from a possible 39 this term, four clear of the relegation zone. And that’s due in large part to their home form. Prior to the United win, Watford had lost four and drawn one of their five Vicarage Road fixtures, shipping 12 goals - the second-worst record in the league.

Chelsea should have no problem brushing aside a team who have lost five of their past seven matches. There’s little value in the W-D-L market, but I am surprised to see CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL as long as 23/20 in places. The Hornets may have scored six goals in their last two matches, but before those games they’d fired blanks in four of their previous five. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win to nil with Sky Bet Plus, Chelsea have conceded the fewest goals in the league this season - just five in 13 games. What’s more, Tuchel’s team have kept their opponents to an xG total of less than one in all of their past seven games. The Blues should win and have no trouble stifling their opponents.

Watford v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 23/20 (888 Sports, BetVictor) Score prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (29/11/21)