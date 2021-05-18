Watch: Edinson Cavani scores remarkable goal for Manchester United against Fulham

Edinson Cavani welcomed fans back to Old Trafford in style with a remarkable goal from distance in Manchester United's clash with Fulham.
Cavani got a particularly loud cheer from those inside the ground ahead of their first chance at seeing the veteran in the flesh. He soon got an even louder one.
The 34-year-old rewarded them with an incredible strike just 15 minutes in.
Bruno Fernandes looked to have got a slight touch on David De Gea’s ball from the back and Cavani clipped a stunning 35-yard effort over Alphonse Areola in front of the Stretford End.
Infogol gave Cavani a tiny 1% chance of scoring with his effort - a figure which highlights just how incredible the finish was.
Former United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to the goal by writing on Twitter: “Wow…just wow… @ECavaniOfficial fans are back and he treats them to that beautiful goal!!”.