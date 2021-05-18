Watch: Edinson Cavani scores remarkable goal for Manchester United against Fulham

Cavani got a particularly loud cheer from those inside the ground ahead of their first chance at seeing the veteran in the flesh. He soon got an even louder one.

The 34-year-old rewarded them with an incredible strike just 15 minutes in.

Bruno Fernandes looked to have got a slight touch on David De Gea’s ball from the back and Cavani clipped a stunning 35-yard effort over Alphonse Areola in front of the Stretford End.

Watch: Edinson Cavani's goal v Fulham