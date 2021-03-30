World Cup qualifying: Wales beat Czech Republic while Belgium and Holland run riot

Wales beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier, while Belgium and Holland dished out hammerings to a pair of minnows.

Belgium hit eight in a ruthless destruction of Belarus in World Cup qualifying. Brighton forward Leandro Trossard scored twice to land Sporting Life readers a profit after we tipped him to net anytime. Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken also bagged two for Roberto Martinez’s side while Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Dennis Praet and Christian Benteke completed the scorers. Belgium are three points ahead of the Czech Republic at the top of Group E after the latter’s 1-0 defeat by Wales. Both sides were down to 10 men, with Patrik Schick sent off for the Czechs and Connor Roberts for Wales, when Daniel James headed in Gareth Bale’s cross in the 81st minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet three days after storming off the pitch against Serbia. The Portugal captain was furious to have been denied what would have been a winning goal on Saturday when officials failed to spot his shot had crossed the line before being cleared and headed for the tunnel before the final whistle. Luxembourg took a shock lead on Tuesday through Gerson Rodrigues but Liverpool’s Diogo Jota pulled Portugal level just before half-time, Ronaldo put them ahead and Joao Palhinha secured a 3-1 victory.

