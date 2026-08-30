Tuesday best bets: Championship, League One and League Two tips for September 1 2026

Football betting tips: EFL 19:45 – Lincoln vs Blackburn 0.5pt Oladapo Afolayan to be carded at 5/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Huddersfield vs Oxford 1.5pt Joe Taylor to score anytime at 6/4 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Joe Taylor to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 - Cheltenham vs York 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 20:00 - Birmingham vs Southampton 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt August Priske 1+ assist at 7/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Lincoln vs Blackburn Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Cards are worth a look at Sincil Bank. No side has committed more fouls per game than Blackburn this season (16) and Lincoln drew 15 in their only home game of the campaign. OLADAPO AFOLAYAN has committed the second-highest amount of fouls for Rovers (1.7 per game) in the league and committed six in the Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield United. He's picked up one card this season and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.22, making the 5/1 for him TO BE CARDED value on Tuesday. Referee Will Finnie has dished out 13 yellows in four appearances this term.

Huddersfield vs Oxford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats JOE TAYLOR’s brace at Cambridge has seen him shuffle into pole position in League One’s top goalscorer market. He’s currently tied with Reading’s Jack Marriott and Sheffield Wednesday’s Jamal Lowe at the top of the charts with three goals. Although Taylor should perhaps have four as his strike from range at MK Dons looks to have crossed the line, bouncing off the cross bar but it wasn’t given.

Like a pinball machine 🫨



Joe Taylor scored twice against Cambridge United to seal a stellar comeback pic.twitter.com/z25R9n90qF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 30, 2026

Anyway, he scored 15 goals last season for Huddersfield and Wigan (0.58 goals per 90) and appears to have nailed down a starting spot upfront for the Terriers this campaign - plus he’s on penalties. He can be backed at 6/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME against Oxford on Tuesday. The U’s haven’t kept a clean sheet yet this season, conceding multiple goals in two of their three games, so at 17/2 backing Taylor TO SCORE 2+ GOALS also appeals.

Cheltenham vs York Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats The 6/5 available with Sky Bet for OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a sensible play for York’s trip to Cheltenham in League Two. These two sides have scored and conceded 22 goals between them in their opening six league fixtures. This bet has clicked in two of the Minstermen’s three league games, falling a goal short in their draw at Rotherham where Scott Lindsey’s side racked up 2.31 worth of xG. It has landed in all four of Cheltenham’s games in all competitions, with the 2-2 draw in their last outing at title favourites Barnet showing the Robins can hold their own against the best sides in the division.

Birmingham vs Southampton Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Birmingham were relentless in their 2-1 win at Wrexham on Friday night. Their away form is what cost them a spot in the play-offs last season but that performance in Wales felt like a turning point. Blues boss Chris Davies talked about wanting to go more direct in pre-season, and his side certainly delivered with centre-back Phil Neumann netting twice from set-piece situations.

In terms of the betting, it’s the man responsible for setting up his second who is of interest here. AUGUST PRISKE is on long throw-in duty and at 7/1, his price for 1+ ASSIST appeals. He’s only set up five goals across his career, equalling last season's tally of one in his last outing, but if his missiles are going to be a feature for Birmingham, he could secure plenty of assists this campaign. After the stalemate at Sheffield United in their first game, the Blues' next three games have seen 14 goals. So at a shade over odds-on, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes sense. Opponents Southampton have been very obliging on the goals front this season with this bet comfortably clicking in all four of their games.