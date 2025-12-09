Tuesday best bets: Champions League tips for 9 December 2025

Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos

Kick-off: Tuesday, 15:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Do not get caught out by the kick-off, it is 15:30 in the afternoon.

The RED CARD MARKETS are worth flagging in this one. There is a good referee and two obliging sides, both of whom sit in the bottom four of the Champions League table.

Juan Martinez Munuera is the referee, this is his first Champions League game of the season but in the Europa League and Europa Conference League he has dished out red cards in two of his four appearances.

Across his career he has brandished 90 reds in 416 appearances which - when you do the maths - works out at almost a red card every fourth game.

The hosts have played 40 games in all competitions and have red cards in 33%. Olympiacos have been involved in two red-card Champions League games and there’s been a red card in just under a quarter of their games this season.

At 4/1, A RED CARD IN THE MATCH appeals with bet365 and William Hill as does the 90/1 about BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD with William Hill.