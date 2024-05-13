Tottenham vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt e.w. Ruben Dias to score first at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99)
Most will be familiar with the phrase Schadenfreude, even if they aren't a German speaker. It's the pleasure derived from someone else’s misfortune and, let's be honest, that's what football is all about.
Do we really support our chosen team? Or do we all just enjoy the misery of our rivals more? We can tolerate our own failings as long as the same is applicable of the others.
Perhaps Verschlimmbessern is a better word to focus on when Tottenham welcome Manchester City on Tuesday night – that describes an act of making something worse while attempting to improve it.
Anything less than a win for the visitors here gives the advantage to Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal in the title race. A win improves your own situation but not half as much as that of your closest rival. See the issue they're faced with here?
Ask most Spurs fans and they'll be hoping for defeat on Tuesday. A heavy defeat hardly a problem either given the goal difference situation at the top. It's an odd situation to be in.
A pasting is what sections of the home crowd desire and a pasting is what they are likely to receive.
The thing is, Tottenham's top four hopes could be over by the time a ball is kicked here. This preview is being written before Aston Villa take on Liverpool and even the best case scenario has Spurs outside the Champions League spots heading into final day.
Look, Ange Postecoglou won't send his side out with a clear message to not try and win the game. No chance. But even removing the Arsenal title scenario from it, the fact still remains that Manchester City are a significantly better football team.
They're currently enjoying a 21-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with the last seven of those ending in victory. From those seven, a staggering six have seen Pep Guardiola's side score at least four.
Even money is available on City -1 on the handicap - a good price in the outright markets - but I'll gamble on the 33/1 for RUBEN DIAS TO SCORE FIRST, with the each-way paying out at 11s.
Spurs have struggled with defending set-pieces recently. Only Burnley and Manchester United sit above them in terms of the quality of chances they are allowing to the opposition from free-kicks and corners.
Both Burnley centre-backs returned a shot each at the weekend, while Virgil van Dijk saw two for Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea's Trevoh Chalaboh scored with partner Benoît Badiashile seeing a shot in the same game.
Fabian Schär scored for Newcastle and Emil Krafth hit the woodwork. Nottingham Forest's Murillo also saw a shot. West Ham's Kurt Zouma is another to have found the net.
Are you noticing the trend? And how about if I say all of these came in Spurs' last seven games?
Dias is far from a prolific scorer - not a shock for a centre-back - but this game should present some opportunities for him to strike.
Postecoglou has confirmed that Yves Bissouma is out for their final two games of the season, while Richarlison is unavailable for the final week too.
Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie and Timo Werner also remain unavailable for the home side.
City's only absence surrounds Nathan Ake, who was forced off through injury in the first-half of the win over Fulham last time out. Manuel Akanji is likely to start in his place.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Royal; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Son.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.
Odds correct at 1445 BST (13/05/24)
