Tottenham vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Most will be familiar with the phrase Schadenfreude, even if they aren't a German speaker. It's the pleasure derived from someone else’s misfortune and, let's be honest, that's what football is all about. Do we really support our chosen team? Or do we all just enjoy the misery of our rivals more? We can tolerate our own failings as long as the same is applicable of the others. Perhaps Verschlimmbessern is a better word to focus on when Tottenham welcome Manchester City on Tuesday night – that describes an act of making something worse while attempting to improve it.

Anything less than a win for the visitors here gives the advantage to Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal in the title race. A win improves your own situation but not half as much as that of your closest rival. See the issue they're faced with here? Ask most Spurs fans and they'll be hoping for defeat on Tuesday. A heavy defeat hardly a problem either given the goal difference situation at the top. It's an odd situation to be in.

What are the best bets? A pasting is what sections of the home crowd desire and a pasting is what they are likely to receive. The thing is, Tottenham's top four hopes could be over by the time a ball is kicked here. This preview is being written before Aston Villa take on Liverpool and even the best case scenario has Spurs outside the Champions League spots heading into final day. Look, Ange Postecoglou won't send his side out with a clear message to not try and win the game. No chance. But even removing the Arsenal title scenario from it, the fact still remains that Manchester City are a significantly better football team.

They're currently enjoying a 21-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with the last seven of those ending in victory. From those seven, a staggering six have seen Pep Guardiola's side score at least four. Spurs have struggled with defending set-pieces recently. Only Burnley and Manchester United sit above them in terms of the quality of chances they are allowing to the opposition from free-kicks and corners.

Both Burnley centre-backs returned a shot each at the weekend, while Virgil van Dijk saw two for Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea's Trevoh Chalaboh scored with partner Benoît Badiashile seeing a shot in the same game. Fabian Schär scored for Newcastle and Emil Krafth hit the woodwork. Nottingham Forest's Murillo also saw a shot. West Ham's Kurt Zouma is another to have found the net. Are you noticing the trend? And how about if I say all of these came in Spurs' last seven games? Dias is far from a prolific scorer - not a shock for a centre-back - but this game should present some opportunities for him to strike.

Team news

Richarlison is unavailable for selection

Postecoglou has confirmed that Yves Bissouma is out for their final two games of the season, while Richarlison is unavailable for the final week too. Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie and Timo Werner also remain unavailable for the home side. City's only absence surrounds Nathan Ake, who was forced off through injury in the first-half of the win over Fulham last time out. Manuel Akanji is likely to start in his place.

Predicted line-up Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Royal; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Son. Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Match facts Tottenham have won each of their last four Premier League home games against Manchester City without conceding a single goal.

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have lost more Premier League games against Tottenham than they have vs any other opponent (6).

Only Birmingham City (7 at Old Trafford) have played more Premier League games at a specific stadium without ever scoring than Manchester City’s four at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have lost their final home league game in two of the last three seasons (W1), as many times as they had in their previous 17 campaigns (W13 D2).

Having won their final away league game in nine of the 10 seasons between 2010-11 and 2019-20 (D1), Manchester City haven’t done so in any of the last three campaigns (D1 L2). However, they had already won the title at the time of those two defeats (v Brighton in 2020-21 and Brentford last season).

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League games (W17 D4) – only once have they ever had a longer run without defeat in the competition, going 30 games between April 2017 and January 2018.

Manchester City have won their last four Premier League away games, winning each of the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0. Only once in their league history have they won four in a row on the road without conceding, doing so in March/April 1903 in the second tier.

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski has been directly involved in five goals in his four Premier League games against Manchester City, more than he has versus any other opponent in the competition (3 goals, 2 assists).

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish scored for Man City against Tottenham in this season’s reverse fixture in December. The only players to score home and away against Spurs in a Premier League season for the Citizens are Sergio Agüero (2013-14 and 2014-15), Ilkay Gündogan (2017-18), and Raheem Sterling (2017-18).

Man City’s Ederson could make his 250th Premier League appearance in this match. He’s kept 112 clean sheets in his 249 games so far, with Petr Cech (127) and Pepe Reina (119) the only goalkeepers to record more in their first 250.