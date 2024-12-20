Tottenham vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Has there been a more unpredictable team in Premier League history than Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur? Heading into this weekend, only Chelsea (37) have scored more than their 36 goals and, rather surprisingly, only Liverpool (13) and Arsenal (15) have conceded fewer than their 19. Spurs’ goal difference of +17 is the third best in the division, yet they're 10th. That's in part a reflection of the tight nature of this season’s top flight, but in the main due to Tottenham’s consistent inconsistency. In between throwing away two-goal leads to lose against Brighton and Chelsea they won 4-0 at Manchester City long before it was commonplace. Fraser Forster's meltdown against Manchester United threatened to become the new nadir of Spursyness before Heung-min Son scored directly from a corner to complete the latest chapter in Postecoglou's 18 months of chaos. From unplayable to unfathomable. Are you not entertained?

What are the best bets? Infuriating as Spurs may be, it's hard to disagree with their Australian manager; it's rarely boring. Over 2.5 goals is 3/10, over 3.5 is 3/4 and both teams to score is 4/11 for the visit of leaders Liverpool, whose successive league draws have provided much-needed respite from the relentless monotony of Arne Slot wins.

His record remains a remarkable won 20, drawn three, lost one since replacing Jurgen Klopp; it's highly likely he collects his 21st victory on Sunday. However, Arsenal were 6/4 to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Chelsea were even money, so the 7/10 about Liverpool is possibly best avoided. In normal circumstances, there is value to be had in going against the grain when the market has reacted so extremely. The difficulty with Spurs is that they are not normal. Not even close. It's best then, when our money's at stake, to look at things from a LIVERPOOL perspective, with the 17/5 about them keeping a CLEAN SHEET advised. CLICK HERE for Spurs vs Liverpool markets with Sky Bet The Reds have shown an extra level of defensive discipline against 'stronger' opponents this season, with six clean sheets in their past 13 matches coming against Manchester City, Aston Villa and in all four Champions League ties.

Additionally, Alisson Becker will play his third game since returning from injury. With arguably the best keeper in the world starting in goal, Liverpool have kept seven clean sheets in 10 matches this season, conceding just four times. With Caoimhin Kelleher, still a wonderful stand-in, it's six clean sheets in 12 matches, conceding 12 times. Spurs have scored one goal or fewer on nine occasions this season, so it doesn't feel outlandish backing the best defence in the league to keep them out. Postecoglou's side are certainly at a disadvantage too, playing less than three days on from a lung-busting encounter with Manchester United.

Take a shot

Spurs' set-piece struggles

Jonny Evans' stoppage-time header on Thursday may have been nothing more than a consolation goal, but it was a continuation of a theme. Since their 4-0 win at Manchester City on November 23, when Spurs still fielded a second-choice centre-back pairing, a succession of defensive injuries has seen Postecoglou forced to use variations of a patchwork back four, in front of a veteran goalkeeper who has barely played in two years. It should come as no real shock that a team whose terrible record for conceding from set-pieces should then struggle further. In the subsequent seven matches Tottenham’s only clean sheet came against a hapless Southampton, but it has been keeping opponents out at corners that has been a particular issue, with four different central defenders finding the net.

Team news

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke. Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.