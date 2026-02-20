Menu icon
twa bab spurs arsenal

Tottenham vs Arsenal bet builder and tips from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri February 20, 2026 · 10 min ago
BUKAYO SAKA has been one of Arsenal's shining lights in recent weeks. He has fired 1+ SHOT ON TARGET in 21 of his last 26 starts for the Gunners, while he's WON 2+ FOULS in 15 of those 26. In the Premier League Saka is averaging 1.21 shots on target and 2.30 fouls won per 90.

Tottenham striker DOMINIC SOLANKE has been a handful since coming back from injury, firing 1+ SHOT ON TARGET in four of his last six and COMMITTING nine FOULS, averaging 1.04 shots on target and 1.86 fouls committed per 90 in that span.

Arsenal's midfield maestro MARTIN ZUBIMENDI will have his work cut out keeping tabs on Xavi Simons (2.22 fouls won per 90) on Sunday, and has COMMITTED 2+ FOULS in five of his last 10 starts.

Odds correct at 16:45 GMT (20/02/26)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

