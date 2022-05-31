Tottenham have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old will join the Premier League side when his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June after agreeing a two-year deal. Perisic worked with Spurs boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title together, and turned down a new contract with the Italian club in order to head to London. His arrival will mark a departure from Tottenham’s usual transfer policy of signing younger players with a sell-on value and is a further signal that they are giving their full backing to Conte. Perisic is an experienced winner, having lifted league titles in Germany – with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich – and Italy while also playing and scoring in a World Cup final for Croatia.

His versatility will appeal to Conte, who deployed him as a left wing-back at Inter, but he can also play as a winger, a second striker or attacking midfielder. He leaves the San Siro after seven years with happy memories. He posted on Instagram: “After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ “Even though every end means a new beginning it’s important to reflect back on these past years and show you my deepest appreciation for the work accomplished. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ “It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ “To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans: you will always have a special place in my heart. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ “I leave feeling privileged having this club in my portfolio.”