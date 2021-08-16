Tottenham have been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA confirmed their postponed fixture against Rennes would be deemed as a forfeit.

Tottenham have been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA announced that the club’s postponed fixture against Rennes would be deemed as a forfeit. The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was due to be played on December 9 but was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak among the Spurs squad. UEFA had already stated the game would not be replayed and their latest ruling saw Antonio Conte’s side lose the match 3-0 via forfeit, meaning they finished third in Group G.

Spurs also had Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Leicester called off as the surge in Covid cases among top-flight squads continues to affect the calendar. UEFA’s ruling means there will be no European football for the club in the new year, with a statement on Monday confirming the outcome. “Following several positive cases of Covd-19 that were identified from players and staff of Tottenham Hotspur FC, the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC – scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021 in London, United Kingdom – could not be played,” it read. “The matter was submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 season). Based on the Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and given the urgent circumstances of the matter, the ad-hoc chairman of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body referred the case to the Appeals Body.

