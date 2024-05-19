Tottenham book their spot in Europa League with victory over Sheffield United

Tottenham confirmed their Europa League qualification after a season-ending 3-0 win at relegated Sheffield United.
Spurs travelled to Bramall Lane with some jeopardy over which European competition they would be playing in next season, with a defeat possibly seeing them drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.
But Dejan Kulusevski’s double and Pedro Porro’s strike ensured they took care of their business and earned a fifth-placed finish in Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge.
That represents progress in a season where they did not have star striker Harry Kane and they will look to push on next term after they head for a whistlestop visit to Australia.
The Blades will be in the Championship after a horror season which saw them record the joint third lowest points tally in Premier League history with 16, and the 104 goals they have conceded and goal difference of minus-69 are also records they will not be proud of.
