Tottenham book their spot in Europa League with victory over Sheffield United

Spurs travelled to Bramall Lane with some jeopardy over which European competition they would be playing in next season, with a defeat possibly seeing them drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

But Dejan Kulusevski’s double and Pedro Porro’s strike ensured they took care of their business and earned a fifth-placed finish in Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge.

That represents progress in a season where they did not have star striker Harry Kane and they will look to push on next term after they head for a whistlestop visit to Australia.

The Blades will be in the Championship after a horror season which saw them record the joint third lowest points tally in Premier League history with 16, and the 104 goals they have conceded and goal difference of minus-69 are also records they will not be proud of.