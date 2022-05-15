It was a nervy 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur, that would have been much less stressful had Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope not made a string of fine saves.

That proved enough for the vital three points which sees Spurs climb above their north London rivals into fourth, ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Newcastle on Monday night.

Kane struck from 12 yards in first-half added time after referee Kevin Friend ruled that the ball flicked Ashley Barnes’ outstretched arm after a VAR check.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley xG: 2.31-0.67 A big step towards the top four for Antonio Conte's side, thanks to Harry Kane's first-half penalty pic.twitter.com/CWW4wemu66

Burnley almost levelled in the second half when Barnes hit the post from distance but this defeat kept the pressure on the Clarets in the relegation fight.

It was always going to be a game of attack versus defence and Spurs were camped in Burnley’s half for the opening 20 minutes.

An early strike would have alleviated the pressure and changed the dynamic of the match but Spurs missed some chances to make it easier for themselves.

Kane headed straight at Pope after Lucas Moura’s cross while Pope also had to scramble to palm away a Son effort at the near post.

A big moment came in the 16th minute when Ryan Sessegnon floated in a cross for Kane, but the England captain’s header back across goal was cleared off the line by Nathan Collins.

The edginess around the stadium began to increase as Burnley enjoyed a rare spell of possession and they created the best chance of the game in the 28th minute.

Josh Brownhill advanced down the left and slipped in Maxwel Cornet, but the Ivorian’s shot was well saved by Hugo Lloris.

Spurs were being frustrated as Burnley held firm and made things difficult before a crucial passage of play in first-half injury time.

The hosts forced a corner which the Clarets appeared to clear before Moura danced into the penalty area and pulled back for Kane, who rifled a shot wide.

However, despite minimal appeals at the time, VAR reviewed a possible handball when the corner was cleared.

After viewing the pitchside monitor, Friend ruled that the ball had flicked the outstretched arm of Barnes and awarded a penalty.

It was a lifeline for Spurs and Kane grabbed it with both hands, sending a low penalty into the corner, with Pope rooted to the spot.