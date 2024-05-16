Football betting tips: TV games Saturday: 1pt Reo Hatate to score anytime in Celtic vs St. Mirren (12:30) at 3/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Cameron Brannagan to score anytime in Bolton vs Oxford (16:15) at 13/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Cameron Brannagan to score 2+ goals in Bolton vs Oxford (16:15) at 80/1 (Sky Bet) Sunday: 1.5pts Jay Williams to be shown a card in Crawley vs Crewe (13:00) at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Manuel Akanji 1+ assists in Manchester City vs West Ham (16:00) at 11/1 (Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Celtic vs St. Mirren Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

The familiar feeling of a party atmosphere on final day for Celtic as the champions lift the trophy in front of their own supporters. A 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock on Wednesday night secured it for Brendan Rodgers' side, although they were all-but-there following victory over Rangers last weekend. The three meetings with St. Mirren in 2024 have all been won to-nil and we can expect another comfortable home victory here. Rather than take the short odds on victory though, the 3/1 for REO HATATE TO SCORE ANYTIME provides appeal. The midfielder scored when these sides last met but his season has been one largely disrupted through injury.

Each of his last 13 league appearances have delivered at least two shots, with three or more coming in three of the last five at home. Celtic won't see as many shots as they do against other opponents, but we have to factor in the occasion here. No pressure, no complications, just pure enjoyment. In a game where Celtic should score a few, Hatate is the value pick among home players.

Bolton vs Oxford Kick-off time: 16:15 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

The Sky Bet League One play-off final sees Bolton take on Oxford at Wembley. Both sides will be confident that they can secure victory. I'd side with Bolton securing their spot in next season's Championship, but Oxford will pose a tough test having finally found their feet under Des Buckingham's guidance. Instead of siding with either in the outright market, I'd prefer to sit back and just enjoy this one without preference on which team needs to win. It's also because there's 13/2 (11/2 elsewhere) on CAMERON BRANNAGAN TO SCORE ANYTIME which looks overpriced considering his role in this Oxford side. Brannagan has 13 goals and 11 assists on his tally across all competitions - most recently finding the net in the decisive second leg draw at Peterborough last time out.

That came from the penalty spot, and the midfielder is trusted with taking their set-pieces. That is a significant boost for any player in the goalscorer markets. He does possess a threat from open play though - no Oxford player has seen more shots or shots on target this season. And considering he is the penalty taker, alongside other dangerous set-piece situations, I'll have a smaller play on the 80/1 for BRANNAGAN TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. These are prices that doesn't make a great deal of sense to me, particularly with 12 (twelve) players shorter odds to strike anytime. Brannagan is certainly the value pick in this contest.

Manchester City vs West Ham Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City should be lifting the Premier League trophy once again around 6pm on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side know a victory over this struggling West Ham side will be enough to crown them champions of England - a familiar feeling for the blue side of Manchester. They're 1/11 to do just that - 1/16 to win the title in case of an Arsenal slip-up anyway - and it really is hard to disagree with the odds given the strength this side has throughout. I'm going to go for a bet that could perhaps be classed as unexpected. Prices of 11/1 and 10/1 are available on MANUEL AKANJI 1+ ASSISTS. Comfortable across the entire backline, Akanji has been contributing chances but has failed to register an assist so far.

In fact, he's created at least one chance in each of his last five Premier League outings at the Etihad. Across those five, he played at least one as a left-back, right-back and a centre-back. Two chances came in the 5-1 hammering of Luton, while he's seen a season-high of three in their recent Champions League home draw with Real Madrid. As you'd expect, most of City's players are a short price. With goals expected, Akanji is therefore the value pick.