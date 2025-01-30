Did we all have fun putting together two 18-fold accas that were never going to win? When the Champions League and Europa League draws were made and the new format was fully unveiled to the world, this past week immediately caught the eye. All teams playing their games at the same times on the same day, with the top competition taking place on Wednesday and the Europa playing out to a league conclusion on Thursday. It doesn't feel like the novelty will wear off in years to come either - Wednesday was a thriller. Unfortunately, we crash back down to Earth with the standard weekend schedule. The boring, same old tradition. Give me 18 televised games all at once immediately; I'm hooked. The column continues in the usual format with games in focus from Friday through to Sunday.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

An intriguing encounter between two European hopefuls to kick off the Bundesliga weekend. Werder Bremen sit four points adrift of the top six. That finally spot is currently held by Mainz, who make the trip north on Friday evening. This does have the feel of a contest which could go either way and that's made me avoid the match market. Instead, the factors at play make the 11/8 on OVER 10.5 CORNERS worth backing. The style of play is a big thing here. Werder sit second for crosses attempted in the Bundesliga this season, and while Mainz may be down in eighth, only four sides have attacked through the middle on fewer occasions.

It's partly why they have seen 11+ corners in 58% of their games - no team has a higher match average in Germany's top-flight. And then there's the potential game state, which is key in corners betting. Mainz have been a solid away team throughout the course of the campaign and they often take the lead. Six of their nine games on the road have seen them grab the first goal. Should they post a few corners before doing this, the chances increase with Bremen forced to try and find a way back in. Given the importance of the game to both sides, it could become one which is end-to-end action.

Parma vs Lecce Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

Non-televised action from Italy on Friday night although we shouldn't be too fussed about missing out on it given the teams involved. Parma, sat 16th, welcome 18th-placed Lecce in a battle between two relegation contenders - the hosts only ahead on (a significant) goal difference. But this game does have some potential in the form of OVER 2.5 GOALS, which provides appeal to back at 10/11. Parma's home games are usually entertaining to watch. Seven of their 11 have seen at least three or more scored with the overall figure standing at 14 from 22.

While Lecce may be further down the 'standings' in this area, it's something which have improved since Marco Giampaolo appointment as head coach in mid-September. Six of their ten under Giampaolo have hit the over 2.5 line; the same applies for games in which both teams have scored. In their 12 games with previous boss Luca Gotti at the helm, three or more goals only arrived four times, while they failed to score in eight. They've scored in four of five on the road with Giampaolo in charge. I'll back the goals to continue at the prices.