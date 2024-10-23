Football betting tips: LaLiga, Bundesliga, EFL, Premier League, Ligue 1 Friday 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Espanyol vs Sevilla (20:00) at 6/5 (General) 0.75pt Nikola Milenkovic to score anytime in Leicester vs Nottingham Forest (20:00) at 16/1 (General) 0.75pt Murillo to score anytime in Leicester vs Nottingham Forest (20:00) at 25/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 1pt Augsburg to beat Borussia Dortmund (14:30) at 11/4 (Betfair) 1.5pts BTTS in West Brom vs Cardiff (15:00) at Evens (bet365) 1.5pts Robert Lewandowski to score anytime in Real Madrid vs Barcelona (20:00) at 17/10 (General) 0.5pt Lewandowski to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (BoyleSports) Sunday 1pt Magdeburg to beat Hannover (12:30) at 8/5 (General) 1pt Pablo Rosario to score anytime in Nice vs Monaco (16:00) at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It's been a busy week of football and the addition of a Premier League match of Friday night continues the string of 'top level' matches available to watch. Even more so when there was a Monday Night Football followed by three days of European action to get involved with. In fairness, it's delivered entertainment throughout. A few things have caught they eye which I've highlighted in the latest Notebook column - some of which have influenced a selection or two here. As ever, this column is going across Europe to deliver selections spanning from Friday to Sunday, with a number of markets in focus. England and Spain in focus first up. Let's get on with it.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 7/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 29/20 Leicester should go into Friday's meeting with Nottingham Forest full of confidence after coming from 2-0 down at Southampton to win 3-2 last time out. In Forest, they come up against a side facing a quick turnaround from involvement on the Monday Night Football. That, at least, was a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The Foxes will know they face an uphill battle to survive though and one area in which they've particularly struggled is defending set-pieces. It's at a stage where they are actually the second-worst side across Europe's big five leagues according to expected goals (xG) data. The 4.68 xGA they've conceded from corners and free-kicks topped only by Espanyol (5.14), who we'll discuss shortly.

Murillo heads the ball clear against Crystal Palace

Leicester conceded two shots to Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis last time out, with both Bournemouth centre-backs having one each before that - Illia Zabarnyi struck the woodwork. Arsenal's Gabriel had three, even Walsall's David Okagbue had an effort despite the fact they were underdogs in the Carabao Cup encounter. All of those coming in Leicester's last four games. Given the Foxes' issues here, I'll side with two goalscorers at big prices.

Espanyol vs Sevilla Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV: LaLiga TV

Friday's LaLiga action comes from Barcelona, where Espanyol can continue their run of entertaining home encounters when they welcome Sevilla. It's clear how the hosts look to contests at the RCDE Stadium for returns - nine of their ten points gained in Spain's top-flight have come in front of their own supporters. They face a Sevilla side who are patchy though, one that are inconsistent. The 2/1 or above available on a home win would otherwise provide decent appeal. Instead, the 6/5 on OVER 2.5 GOALS is the way to go given what we've seen from the home side so far. Eight of Espanyol's ten goals scored have come at home, with three or more a winning selection in each of their last four.

The underlying numbers back this up too. A total of 72% of their overall expected goals (xG) tally has been created here, yet they have still conceded a higher expected goals against (xGA) figure. Sevilla have been playing their part as well. Half of their ten league games so far have gone over 2.5 with it landing in three of five on the road. It's not as if the goals are being made up by teams towards the top either. Villarreal are the only home opponent Espanyol have faced in the top four this season, the others being Mallorca (6th), Vallecano (9th), Sociedad (11th) and Alaves (14th). An Espanyol win and over 2.5 goals is around 4/1 if you fancy something bigger. I'm happy to side with just the goals element though.

West Brom vs Cardiff Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

I'm using a point highlighted in my latest Notebook column to pick out a bet in this one. There's certainly been a change in approach following Omer Riza's interim appointment as Cardiff boss. This is a side now far more intent on attack. The Bluebirds averaged 0.56 xG per game under Erol Bulut's guidance this season, but since Riza has taken over, that figure has shot up to 1.91 xG. They've scored in all five of those contests with at least 2.45 xG created in each of their previous two outings. At 11/10 then, I'll take BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when they travel to West Brom on Saturday. The Baggies' games at home this season have been low-scoring, but the approach of the visitors could see it become quite open. It's quite remarkable that only three have been scored across five games at the Hawthorns.

They have been wasteful though, underperforming the underlying metrics by near six goals based on the quality of chances they've created. Cardiff may have kept back-to-back clean sheets but they were against teams expected to be at the lower end of the table this season. It's also worth noting they were home games. In two away games under Riza, they've conceded five. It could be quite an entertaining clash when these two face-off.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV: LaLiga TV

We're treated to the 258th edition of El Clasico on Saturday evening as Real Madrid renew their rivalry with Barcelona in Spain's top-flight. It comes as no surprise that the duo occupy the top two spots in the table after ten games - Barca holding a three-point advantage and a far superior goal difference. Hansi Flick's side are a scary attacking unit. They've scored 43 goals across 13 league and Champions League appearances with an expected goals (xG) total which is by far the biggest of any side in Europe's big five leagues. ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI has thrived under Flick's guidance again, making the 17/10 available on a GOAL ANYTIME well worth getting involved with. The 36-year-old is still as prolific as he was in Germany, aided of course by a reunion with his former Bayern boss, and his campaign so far has delivered 12 goals in ten league outings.

Lewandowski has found the net in seven of those, with a hat-trick coming in the recent away win over Alaves. His time at Barcelona has seen 73 goals in 107 appearances, contributing a further 19 assists. Real have only kept one clean sheet in their last five home games, with both Alaves and Dortmund scoring twice across the previous three. They will struggle to keep this flowing Barcelona attack out, even if they are favourites to win the game. Half of Barca's league game this season have seen at least FIVE goals scored too. I won't put anyone off taking LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE 2+ at 15/2 either. He's done this on five occasions already this season, which includes his last two outings in the league.

Magdeburg vs Hannover Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Sunday

Sunday's action begins in the 2. Bundesliga, where Magdeburg welcome Hannover in a lunchtime kick-off. Both sides are battling for promotion to the top tier of German football and it's the hosts who currently hold the advantage in the standings - they sit ahead of their opponents on goal difference with two points separating them and Hamburg in third. The odds on a victory either way are similar, but the value comes in backing MAGDEBURG TO WIN with a best price of 8/5 available. The home campaign so far has been held back by four draws yet Hannover's own reliance on points in front of their own supporters creates some issues for them. They've won all five of their own home games yet it's a draw and three losses on the road - deservedly so based on the numbers as well. Only 29% of their total expected goals (xG) tally has been created away. Not only that, but 73% of their total expected goals (xGA) have also been handed to them elsewhere. Christian Titz's side have been more balanced in their attack, though their defence has suffered away, but they know they will have underperformed in home contests so far. Sunday presents an opportunity to register that win.

Rosario converted from the spot with their only one of the domestic campaign but he has also scored from open play in the Europa League win over Real Sociedad on Matchday 1. Monaco have already conceded a penalty in the league but there's every chance of another given the competitive nature of the contest. The confidence is there after Evann Guessand missed from the spot in that clash with Sociedad. That means these duties could revert back to their captain on Sunday. Given the prices available, I'll take the risk.